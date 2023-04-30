The demand for financing in Brazil declined by 6% in March compared to the same month of 2022, marking the fourth consecutive retraction, according to the Neurotech Credit Demand Index (INDC). However, it interrupted a sequence of three consecutive double-digit declines in the interannual comparison – in February it fell 21%.

Furthermore, it exited contractionary territory at the margin, after retreating in December (-17%), January (-5%) and February (-13%). In the comparison between March this year and the previous month, the monthly indicator that measures the number of requests for financing in the retail, banking and service segments jumped by 25%.

The 6% fall of the INDC in the third month of 2023 compared to March last year was driven by retail (-25%). The demand for credit from banks and finance companies rose 2% in the interannual comparison and grew 35% in relation to February this year. The retail and services segment grew by 8% each.

For Breno Costa, director of Neurotech and responsible for the indicator, despite the March numbers being much better than the previous months, there is still not much to celebrate. According to him, it is necessary to consider seasonality. “February is a shorter month and, this year, Carnival also reduced the number of working days. Therefore, it is not surprising that this growth does not mean a trend reversal yet”, he ponders.

As the INDC measures the demand for new credit, Costa considers that a retraction does not mean that there is a drop in the volume of credit as a whole, “since the priority of grantors is the profitability of customers who are already part of their portfolio. The moment is more conservative in the acquisition of new contractors due to the economic situation, marked by high interest rates and defaults”, he says.

In a scenario of high real interest rates, the executive also adds that the retail crisis remains a factor of concern. This is because the sector has difficulty passing on the higher cost of capital to end customers. In addition, he completes, the high default rate and the commitment of family income affect sales and the supply of new credit, impacting demand.

Sectors

In retail, the INDC ranking by segment in March compared to the same month in 2022 was as follows: supermarkets (-33%); others (-30%); electronics (-28%); clothing (-8%); department stores (-3%) and furniture (up 30%).