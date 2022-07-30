





The search for financing in Brazil ended the first half of the year with a growth of 24%, driven by the services sector, according to a survey by Neurotech. In addition, the Neurotech Credit Demand Index (INDC) grew 20% in June compared to the same month in 2021. However, it dropped 13% compared to May (-7%) this year, amidst the high scenario of default.

In the first half, the rise in the INDC was led by the 79% expansion in services, followed by the demand for retail credit, with an increase of 41%, and by banks and financial institutions, with an increase of 13%.

Although he considers the performance of the sectors to be “good”, Breno Costa, director of Neurotech, considers this. “If, on the one hand, this year we have a situation of high interest rates that raises the cost of money, last year we had a second wave of covid. People are looking for credit, but we have noticed the most restrictive grantors in releasing credit,” he says.

Demand for credit in the first half of the year was higher in supermarkets, an indication that persistently high inflation continues to erode household purchasing power. The sector’s INDC rose 68% from January to June this year, while there was a 51% expansion in department stores; 43% in clothing; and 36% in home appliances. The mobile and other categories fell by 34% and 28%, respectively.

Compared to June 2021, the 20% growth in the INDC was also driven by services (92%). In the sequence appear retail (36%) and banks (8%). In relation to May, when there was a drop of 13%, retail was the only one to register growth (2%). The services INDE, in turn, remained stable and that of the banking sector dropped 17%.

The movement is a reflection of the population’s default and indebtedness, on the rise, according to Costa. “When the economy is doing well, people borrow more to purchase goods. In the current scenario, Brazilians are resorting to loans to supplement their monthly income and pay off debts, and this slowdown is a consequence,” he says.

