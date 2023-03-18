The search for financing in Brazil ended February with a decline of 21% compared to the same month in 2022, marking the third consecutive drop in the double digits. Compared to January 2023, the Neurotech Credit Demand Index (INDC) fell by 13%. The indicator monthly measures the number of loan requests in the retail, banking and services segments.

The biggest retraction in February compared to the same month of last year was in the services segment (-34%), followed by banks and finance companies (-21%) and retail (-9%). Also in relation to January, the services sector led the way down, registering a negative variation of 28%. The demand for credit from banks and financial institutions fell by 16%. On the other hand, there was a 16% increase in demand for retail credit in the second month of this year compared to January.

“Currently, institutions are working less on acquiring new customers and focusing more on monetizing existing ones”, says Breno Costa, director of Neurotech and responsible for INDC. In this way, he adds, although the indicator has fallen, “it does not mean a retraction in credit as a whole.”

For now, says the executive, there is no prospect of reversal in the short term of the downward trend of the INDC that started in August last year.

Costa explains that the case of Americanas, with a recently announced billionaire shortfall, and other retailers aggravated the scenario. “It’s the so-called retail winter. Lower sales directly impact the credit offer. The moment is of contraction of the offer. We are experiencing a credit crisis, but its intensity is still unknown ”, he explains.

The increase in defaults by families and companies has made institutions more selective due to the high risk of portfolios, according to the director of Neurotech. “The retraction of supply results in a decline in demand, since there are no longer as many channels facilitating obtaining credit”, analyzes Costa.

According to the specialist, the warming of credit in the first six months of 2022 “precarious” the quality of the portfolios of financial institutions. This caused the offer to retreat, with the reduction of distribution channels and marketing campaigns to acquire new customers.

“The smaller number of credit supply channels reduces people’s inquiries to the possibility of seeking financing, leading to a drop in demand. All this, combined with the commitment of income and the losses of banks with corporate credit, means that our expectation is not a reversal of the scenario in the short term”, says Costa.