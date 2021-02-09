Head of the neurosurgical department of the hospital for war veterans No. 2 Vladimir Gerasimenko on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks” on Monday, February 8, talked about the causes of back pain in the morning and how to avoid it.

According to the specialist, back pain in the morning can appear, because during sleep, blood circulation in the spine slows down and hypoxia increases.

“Therefore, when we get up, we must overcome the morning pain symptom – warm up the spine, relieve the muscles,” the doctor said.

The doctor noted that some people may have increased pain when walking or exercising. It depends on which of the manifestations of osteochondrosis prevails – stenosis of the spinal canal or hernia, writes RT…

Most often, according to the doctor, acute back pain occurs when lifting weights. In this regard, he urged to think over the load in advance.

“It is desirable that the family has a weightlifter belt or a lumbar corset for work in the country, for construction. There are special devices for lifting weights, for example, a belt for loading, you can use levers, ”the doctor advised.

In addition, you need to monitor your posture. kp.ru… To do this, you can use orthopedic reclinators, which help to walk with straightened shoulders and not hunch over at work. Also, it will not be superfluous to hang on the uneven bars or wall bars for prevention.

On February 8, a doctor of the highest category, a neurologist at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 17, Inessa Kolchu told how to deal with chronic fatigue. In particular, according to the specialist, to correct the condition, you need to leave enough time for rest after work, and also not to forget about the weekend.