The progress of neuro-oncology protagonists in Ponza, from 8 to 10 June, at the congress “Clinical-radiological meetings of Michela Bonamini neurosciences”, which sees as scientific director Alberto Pierallini, director of Diagnostic imaging of the IRCCS San Raffaele in Rome. The three days of debates and scientific training, now in its thirteenth edition, scheduled at the Grand Hotel Santa Domitilla, will be an opportunity to present important innovations, both from a diagnostic and therapeutic point of view, in the field of neuro-oncology, including pediatric ones. The aim is to deepen the knowledge of neurological clinic and imaging diagnostics.

“The ‘hot’ topic of spontaneous CSF hypotension will be addressed, currently largely underdiagnosed and which has seen an intense proliferation of new diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in recent years – explains Pierallini – It is a clinical entity caused by the loss of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF ), with consequent reduction of his pressure. From the clinical point of view, the disease is characterized by violent orthostatic headaches, which worsen when the patient stands up and improve when he lies down, often highly disabling. It can be associated with various neurological symptoms related to the sinking that the brain can undergo in this condition such as neck stiffness, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, tinnitus and impaired vision”.

Furthermore, a window will be opened on the use of Pnrr funds in healthcare with particular regard to radiology and the use of artificial intelligence. The Congress, sponsored by San Raffaele Spa, Ainr (Italian Association of Diagnostic and Interventional Neuroradiology) and Sirm (Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology), is organized in collaboration with Mebic – Medical and Experimental BioImaging Center and the Ecm provider of the Irccs San Raffaele.