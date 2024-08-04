After an exciting final, the Neurosciences team was crowned champion, this Friday, of the 6th Futsal Championship for Residents of the Faculty of Medicine of the National University of Colombia.

According to the criteria of

The new champion won the title by defeating the General Surgery team 4-2. Third place went to Radiology, which won 3-1 over Sports Medicine, in a vibrant and highly competitive tournament.

The competition brought together 198 resident physicians from 19 different programs in 12 teams and has become a pillar for integration and well-being within the Faculty.

For more than a month, participants enjoyed intense matches and moments of camaraderie from 7:30 to 9:30 pm, promoting physical exercise and strengthening ties between colleagues.

The event is part of the Plan A Comprehensive Training Program, which promotes the physical and mental health of students through participation in sports and cultural activities.

Thanks to the support of the National University Hospital of Colombia, the Association of Graduates of the Faculty of Medicine (Aexmun) and ANIR, the championship not only stood out for its sporting quality, but also for its contribution to the general well-being of the residents.

The Neurosciences team, made up of Neurology and Neurosurgery residents, demonstrated their skills on the court and took first place, while General Surgery came in a commendable second place. Radiology and Sports Medicine completed the podium, displaying a high level of competition and enthusiasm.

The 7th edition of the championship will be held in December this year. In the meantime, tournaments in other sports and various artistic and cultural activities will be organized, continuing with the goal of promoting the healthy use of free time and strengthening the physical and mental health of all members of the Faculty. Integration and well-being remain at the core of this valuable program.

SPORTS

With information from the press office

More Sports News