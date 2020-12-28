Neuroscience The pandemic led to unprecedented isolation – This is how loneliness affects our brains

In brain images, loneliness was specifically connected to a network of dormant states responsible for a person’s inner thoughts, imagination, and recollection.

Year 2020 has been exceptionally lonely for many due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada found in their recent study how loneliness and isolation are reflected in our brains.

The study was based on magnetic resonance imaging and psychiatric self-assessments of the brains of 40,000 middle-aged and older people.

Data were collected by the British biobank, which has been followed by about half a million people in health status over a decade.

The researchers compared the brains of people who feel lonely to the brains of people who, based on self-assessment, did not feel lonely.

Largest the differences were found in the dormant network of the brain, which is activated when we allow our thoughts to roam freely.

The dormant network is responsible for a person’s inner thoughts, such as remembering the past, planning for the future, imagining, and thinking about other people.

The study revealed that the connections of the sleep network were stronger in lonely people than in others. In addition, the amount of gray matter in the areas of the resting network was higher in lonely people.

Differences were also found in the cerebral arch, which carries signals from the hippocampus to the dormant network.

In lonely people, the connection between the cerebral cortex and the resting network was stronger than in others.

The researchers concluded that lonely people use their imaginations particularly much, reminiscing about the past and dreaming of the future as a counterbalance to social isolation.

Thus, if a person feels lonely, he or she is more sensitive to others’ inner world of thought and may recall or plan, for example, social contacts in his or her thoughts.

Nature Communications Journal

Loneliness has been defined in medicine as a subjective state of emotion associated with unfulfilled social expectations. Although loneliness is not a disease in itself, it has been found in many studies to impair health and increase the risk of premature death.

Studies include: observedthat the health risk of loneliness is even greater than being overweight. The health harms of reluctant loneliness are comparable according to researches to smoke almost a pack of tobacco every day.

Loneliness increases the risk of high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke, among other things.

Finns are the least lonely in European comparisons together with other Nordic people, but during the corona pandemic loneliness has also become more common in Finland.

According to a study published by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in November, a quarter of working-age Finns experience an increased feeling of loneliness during this year.

Loneliness is common, especially in the elderly, where lack of social contact can lead to cognitive decline and dementia.

20–40 per cent of Finnish elderly people living at home are told me experience at least occasional loneliness, and 5-12% of older people feel constantly lonely.

McGill University researchers say identifying loneliness from brain images can help prevent neurological diseases and also develop better treatments for them.

“We have only recently begun to understand the ways in which loneliness affects our brains,” says the research leader. Danilo Bzdok in the bulletin.

“A better knowledge of the subject will help us realize how important it is to eradicate loneliness in our society.”