Neuroscience The brain can already be read, but it’s hard to understand – no one actually knows how thoughts are formed

U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk believes that by stimulating the brain, we can enhance the functioning of a healthy brain and cure diseases. Finnish researchers are not yet convinced. However, artificial intelligence can help interpret brain messages.

What is it possible for us to know the brain? If you ask a U.S. entrepreneur From Elon Musk, in the future we can read human brain activity like a book.

Last week, Musk introduced the progress of its neurotechnology company Neuralink in live video broadcasting. In it, an implant mounted on a pig’s brain predicted the movement of the limbs of an animal running on a treadmill almost perfectly.

Sometimes the same implant is also placed in a human skull, where, according to Musk, it cures depression, Alzheimer’s disease and insomnia, restores vision to the blind and makes the paralyzed walk.

Neuralink presented his brain implant with the help of a pig.­

What do such claims sound like about a brain researcher? Professor of Neuroscience and Medical Technology at Aalto University Risto Ilmoniemi says he has been following Musk’s projects for a long time.

“He has succeeded in everything he has done, from electric cars to space flights. But in brain research, some of his visions are completely utopian, ”Ilmoniemi says.

When Musk founded Neuralink four years ago, the ultimate goal was to permanently connect the human brain to a computer.

Musk talks about the symbiosis of artificial intelligence and the human brain: an implant placed in the brain would allow information and thoughts to be downloaded from the brain to a computer. Similarly, any information and skills could be downloaded to the brain from a computer.

The implant would allow people to use the devices with the power of mere thought and communicate with each other as if telepathically. Stimulating the brain could improve people’s performance, enhance senses and memory, and eliminate fears.

“Most brain researchers probably agree that Musk’s wildest vision is impossible to realize, even with time,” Ilmoniemi says.

He himself is in two stages with respect to Musk’s goals.

“I don’t consider them a hoax, because they are interesting and contribute to the development of the industry. But I don’t think many of them will be realized for at least the next couple of hundred years. “

“ By studying electrical signals, research has also succeeded in translating ideas into speech.

Cerebral According to Ilmoniemi, there is nothing new in measuring and stimulating per se.

Various devices that read brain signals have been tried since the 1960s. Scientific experiments have been able to break down intraocular ideas into text and images on a rudimentary level.

Magnetic resonance imaging has found that the brain area associated with facial recognition is found in roughly the same place in different people. Likewise, the identification of other individual things or objects has a place in the brain.

Thus, it is possible to deduce from the brain reaction whether the subject is looking at a picture of a house or a face. In an experiment conducted by the University of California in 2013, the subject was watching a movie, and a computer analyzing brain signals was able to interpret what the subject was watching.

Examining the electrical signals that control the lips, tongue, larynx, and jaws is also successful to translate into thoughts what a person has tried to say inside his head.

“ “Reading and understanding brain signals are two completely different things.”

Such however, the technologies are far from being able to read a person’s private, abstract lines of thought from the brain, Ilmoniemi says.

There are two main problems with reading thoughts. First, brain signals should be able to collect significantly more and more accurately than at present.

When brain electrical impulses are measured from above the skull, signals can be collected over a wide area, but they are weak due to the intervening brain tissue and measurement distance and tell little other than the location of the signals.

An implant placed inside the brain is more efficient and accurate than devices that measure the surface of the skull, but it collects signals from a very small area of ​​the brain. The musk implant is the size of a large coin.

A Neuralink implant may sometimes be placed in a human skull.­

If the goal is to accurately read or stimulate some particular brain activity, the implant will work well, but a much wider measuring range would be required to read the thoughts.

“Also, it’s good to keep in mind that reading and understanding brain signals are two completely different things.”

“ “No one has a precise idea of ​​how the brain encodes thoughts.”

Musk spoke of his goal to increase the number of electrodes that read the electrical impulses of the implant from the current good of a thousand to tens of thousands.

However, to read thoughts, it is not enough to be able to collect signals from every single neuron, but you must also be able to interpret these signals.

Currently, brain signals can be used to assess what kind of object or simple command a person is thinking. In order to read the train of thought, one should find a way to interpret thousands of brain signals in detail.

“No one has a precise idea of ​​how the human brain encodes thoughts. And even if it is, these codes vary depending on the person and the situation. This makes reading thoughts even more difficult, perhaps impossible. ”

Same opinion is Tuukka Ruotsalo, Researcher at the Department of Computer Science, University of Helsinki and Assistant Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

Ruotsalo has studied with his group brain massaging, which allows artificial intelligence to learn the brain electrical curve by reading to identify and classify images, for example.

The goal of the large-scale project is to combine machine learning with brain measurements and create systems in which artificial intelligence can interpret signals from the human brain.

Although the idea of ​​a symbiosis of computer and brain sounds quite like Musk’s vision, the goals of the Ruotsalo research group are closer in the future.

Utilizing technology, for example, one could identify people’s preferences directly for the activity of their brains.

According to Ruotsalo, Neuralink’s brain implant could also be used to monitor moods and preferences and make medical measurements.

In the near future, commands could be conveyed to devices by the power of thoughts instead of giving commands by pressing, speaking, or typing a button. As Musk hinted a week ago, with a brain implant, Teslan could be summoned by the power of thought.

Already before implants, it has been possible to interpret intentions and movements from brain signals, which tell, for example, in which direction a person wants to move his hand.

The first major breakthrough was made at the turn of the 21st century by a neurophysiologist Miguel Nicolelis succeeded to transmit motion signals from the monkey’s cortex to a computer and convert them into digital commands. The monkey was then able to move the robot hand with the power of thought alone.

Since then, paralyzed people have moved the idea with the power of, for example, a computer cursor, a wheelchair, and robotic limbs.

In 2014, the World Cup kicked off a person with physical disabilities. Two years later, rhesus monkeys learn to walk in a wheelchair to the grapes by giving commands through his thoughts.

Such techniques could have been used to make life easier for people with physical disabilities or to communicate with ALS patients, but Ruotsalo would not say them to read the thoughts.

“It’s a whole different thing to learn to press a button with the power of thought than to read directly from the brain what kind of landscape I’m currently thinking about.”

Thoughts in addition to reading, Musk’s visions have the ability to transfer any information to the brain.

In addition to curing diseases, brain irritation could, according to Musk, improve the performance of healthy people. A similar invention has also been developed by web giant Google.

Last year, the company’s artificial intelligence expert Nikolas Kairinos saidthat in 20 years, Google will launch a brain implant that will allow a person to learn anything.

Thus, after implant placement, people would no longer need to learn anything from external memory, but the implant would tell the answers like a search engine.

“These again go into the category of inventions that will be realized in the centuries at the earliest,” says Ilmoniemi.

Until now, brain-stimulating technology has focused on improving the quality of life of people suffering from, for example, neurological diseases and mental health problems.

Electrical stimulators are already being used to relieve the tremors of Parkinson’s disease and to curb epileptic seizures. Magnetic stimulation is also routinely used to treat major depression and chronic pain.

Also, the treatment of addictions with electronic brain irritation has been tentatively found to have positive effects. The inner ear implant has been used as an aid for people with hearing impairments for decades.

“ “If technology works, it has the potential to improve the well-being of sick people.”

Neuralink According to Ilmoniemi, the technology seems promising in the treatment of diseases. However, the Musk presentation session last week saw no neuroscience breakthroughs.

In terms of technical properties, the brain implant is still advanced. Neuralink packed more and more electrodes into an even smaller space. There are typically a few dozen electrodes measuring nerve cells in brain implants, compared to more than a thousand in a Neuralink device.

According to Ilmoniemi, the possibility to use and charge the implant wirelessly is also important. Due to its small size, the implant can be installed in the brain in a simple operation.

“If technology is made to work, it has the potential to improve the well-being of sick people in the relatively short term, perhaps already this decade,” says Ilmoniemi.

“Patients with chronic pain may need to visit the hospital repeatedly for treatment. The effect of the implant would be continuous. ”

However, what remains unresolved, for example, is how electrodes in the skull are avoided by brain tissue from erosion.

Ilmoniemi there is no doubt that the implant could be used in the future to improve the performance of healthy people. It could be about improving your ability to concentrate and memory, or raising your alertness.

“Vigilance can already be affected by drugs and narcotics today. And even with coffee. ”

If it is ever possible to further develop technology, there will be numerous ethical dilemmas.

“Is it right to improve human qualities? How does it affect equality between people if only a part can afford to make themselves smarter and more efficient? ”