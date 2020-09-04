Mind reading is perhaps the most futuristic, and most frightening, application of neuroimaging techniques that are in rapid development right now. But there is another that may be more useful in the short term: behavior prediction. Neuroscientists are already in a position to use a series of measures of brain function (neuromarkers) to predict future educational performance of a child or adult, their learning abilities and their favorite performances. Also their addictive or criminal tendencies, their unhealthy habits and their response to psychological or pharmacological treatment. The aim of the scientists is not to reach the caricatured police society in Minority Report, but to personalize pedagogical and clinical practices to make them much more effective and helpful for people.

“For more than a century,” they write in Neuron neuroscientist John Gabrieli and his colleagues at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston), “understanding the human brain has depended on naturally occurring neurological damage, or the unforeseen consequences of neurosurgery.” Thanks to these types of cases, some very famous among neurologists, it was possible to determine the essential role for language of the left prefrontal cortex (the famous Broca’s area), for example, or the areas involved in social behavior, the decision making or the construction of new memories.

But this mapping of mental functions has experienced an explosion in recent times with the advent of non-invasive neuroimaging techniques, which have discovered in thousands of experiments the areas – and associations between areas – involved in perception, knowledge, thought moral, social behavior or economic decision making. Also the peculiarities of brain structure and function that underlie the most common psychiatric disorders, and the mere human diversity that is distributed within the ‘normal’ range and depends on age, sex, personality and culture. And also from genetics.

What Gabrieli and his colleagues at MIT propose is to use this technological heritage capable of measuring human neurodiversity to predict the future behavior of people. “That prediction,” says Gabrieli, “may constitute a humanitarian and pragmatic contribution to society, but it will require rigorous science and a series of ethical considerations.”

For example, a type of measurement with a simple electrode helmet (completely non-invasive and called ERP, or event-related potentials), performed 36 hours after the baby is born and that determines its brain response to speech sounds, is able to predict with 81% accuracy which children will develop dyslexia at eight years of age. And therefore they would allow special educational programs to be applied to these children during the first eight years of life, a crucial period for learning language and reading comprehension. Similar strategies can be applied to learning mathematics and music, where the differences between children are also notable.

Another important example is the prediction of crime trends. This is anything but a novelty. “The judicial system”, Gabrieli explains, “is already plagued with requests (by the judges, the prosecutor or the lawyers of one of the parties) to predict the future behavior of the defendant, which are used to prepare opinions on bail to impose, what sentence to dictate, or what parole regime to impose ”.

All of this already exists, but it is based on expert opinions that are currently tremendously and demonstrably inaccurate. Neuroimaging analyzes that measure the subject’s degree of impulsivity, their cognitive control, and their ability to resolve cognitive conflicts, among others, have the potential to inform the judge’s decision with much greater precision than current expert opinions. These are just some examples of the possibilities of this technique.

And that also serve to reveal the deep and delicate ethical problems that this proposal by the Boston scientists raises. The main issue is to find legal ways to ensure that all that predictive information is used to help citizens, and not for companies or institutions to select the people who are most likely to succeed. This, in fact, is such a difficult problem that one wonders whether neuroimaging is going to cause more harm than social benefit.

But Gabrieli and her colleagues do not think so, for the simple reason that current practices are already highly questionable. “It has been shown,” argue the scientists, “that parole decisions made by even the most experienced judges are affected by factors such as the time of day and the proximity of mealtime.” An objective neuroimaging criterion will always be better than that roulette wheel, say the MIT researchers.

Any new technique raises the same ethical dilemma: that it can be used well or badly. If experience is of any use, you can predict that both will eventually occur. Here’s material for smart screenwriters.