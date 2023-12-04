Of Health editorial team

The laboratory is the result of an agreement between the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna (SSSA) of Pisa and the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (UNISR) of Milan

The Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna (SSSA) of Pisa and the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (UNISR) of Milan announce the creation of the innovative joint Laboratory on Modular Implantable Neurotechnologies (MINE Lab). This research initiative, led by Pietro Mortinifull professor of Neurosurgery at UNISR, e Silvestro Micera, full professor of Bioelectronics and Neural Engineering at SSSA, dedicated to advancing neurorehabilitation through the development of innovative, multimodal implantable technologies. The main headquarters of the new joint laboratory is located in Milan, at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University.

Mission and approach The main mission of the MINE Lab is to bridging the gap between implantable neurotechnologies and practical applications. To achieve this objective, the laboratory adopts an iterative approach that involves: 1.Personalized neurotechnologieswith the development of targeted interventions, based on the specific needs of each patient, to maximize the effectiveness of rehabilitation strategies.

2.Remote monitoring of clinical progress: Using multimodal, intelligent systems to monitor patients' progress in unstructured environments and throughout their daily lives, going beyond traditional clinical settings. 3.Stakeholder involvement: active participation of key stakeholders, doctors, patients and carers, with the aim of improving the development of technologies capable of being successful in clinical practice.

The research areas Leveraging expertise in Neurosurgery, Neural Engineering, Neurorehabilitation, biomedical signal and image processing, wearable sensors and Artificial Intelligence, the MINE Lab will develop cutting-edge neurotechnological modules to: 1.Restore movements: Optimize neurostimulation technologies for cortical, spinal and peripheral neuromodulation, along with robotic devices for rehabilitation.

2.Remote evaluation: Capturing motor functions in unstructured environments through multimodal wearable sensors and artificial intelligence algorithms.

3.Motor decoding strategies: Explore human-machine interfaces, such as brain-computer interfaces, that allow people to control and communicate with external devices through neural signals.

4.Restoration of sensory feedback: develop multisensory modalities to reactivate thermal, tactile and proprioceptive functions.

Future perspectives In the coming years, the MINE Laboratory intends expand its activities by developing artificial organs after the removal of tumors. The MINE Lab's multidisciplinary team will collaborate closely with patients and clinicians to address real-world clinical challenges, ensuring the practical application of cutting-edge implantable neurotechnologies.

In our DNA there has always been the desire to develop new therapies, obtaining extraordinary results in clinical practice. The Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies can create a unique organizational and interdisciplinary synergy together, which was born from the meeting between our skills in neurosurgery and those of the Sant’Anna School in the fields of bioelectronics and neural engineering. Thanks to this approach, we are creating a new scientific challenge and also a great opportunity for those suffering from diseases currently considered incurable, underlines Pietro Mortini, full professor of Neurosurgery, UNISR and director of the Neurosurgery Division, IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital.

The strategic partnership with Professor Mortini's team and with the entire Vita-Salute San Raffaele University will allow us to testing new technologies to help people with motor and sensory disabilities increase their independence and quality of life. Through the MINE Lab, neurotechnologies are poised to significantly improve their clinical impact, with expected results in both clinical and industrial applications, states Silvestro Micera, full professor at SSSA and head of the Bioelectronics and Neural Engineering Area.

