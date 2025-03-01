Peripheral neuropathy or neuropathy is a nervous nerve pathology and ganglia that form the peripheral nervous system and that carry the information from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body and vice versa. It is very common and there are many types and causes. It is usually a disease associated with diabetes.

Causes of neuropathy

Several

Neuropathy has several possible causes:

– Sose diabetes.

– Celiaquía.

– Have non -celiac gluten sensitivity.

– Herpes Zóster infection.

– Cancer.

– Secondary effect of chemotherapy.

– Exposure to neurotoxins. Neurologically destructive toxins.

– Hereditary.

– Lupus.

– Rheumatoid arthritis.

– Infections such as HIV, Herpes or Hepatitis C.

– Low levels of vitamin B1, B6 or B12.

– Poor painful blood flow.

– Hypothyroidism.

– Trauma or plasters, splints and/or badly placed tablets.

– Alcoholism.

– Pressure on a nerve.

– Exposure for a long time at cold temperatures.

Some types of neuropathies are:

– Diabetic neuropathy. Inadequate blood glucose levels attached to arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia and other factors can alter nerve fibers in any body location; mainly, producing sensitive-motor neuropathy. But it can also be autonomic neuropathy and mononeuropathies.

– Autonomous neuropathy. It affects the autonomous nerves that control the bladder, the intestinal tract and the genitals. The nervous damage also interferes with the messages that exchange the brain and other organs such as the heart, blood vessels and sweat glands.

– Mononeuropathy. Damage to a single nerve that produces loss of movement. Carpal tunnel syndrome is probably mononeuropathy or better known compressive mononeuropathy.

– Charcot articulation or neuropathic arthropathy. It usually occurs in the foot, which loses almost all sensitivity, and occurs when an articulation is damaged by a nerve problem.

– Cranial neuropathy. It affects the twelve pairs of nerves that control the vision and are connected to the brain. They are compromised: the vision, the movement of the eyes, the hearing and the sense of taste.

– Femoral neuropathy. It causes sudden weakness or pain due to an affectation of a nerve or a group of nerves. It can produce paralysis on one side of the face, pain in the front thigh or other parts of the body.

– Thoracic or lumbar radicle. Similar to femoral but affects the torso. It affects a chest band or the abdominal wall.

– Unilateral fallen foot. You cannot flex your foot up for damage to the peroneal nerve, a branch of the sciatic nerve that supplies movement and sensitivity to the lower part of the leg, foot and fingers of the foot. The cause may be by understanding of the blood vessels or their disease.

Symptoms of neuropathy

Abnormal pain and perceptions

Neuropathy symptoms are usually:

– Abnormal and unpleasant tactile perception; It is often a pain. (Dyssesthesia).

– Abnormal pain perception (allodines) to an external stimulus.

– Neuropathic pain. Produced by stimuli that are usually not painful. It is perceived as a permanent burning, punctures or as an electric ‘shock. Senses are also activated such as touch, heat, cold … or other sensations that the spinal cord and brain do not expect to receive in that area.

– Neuralgia. Pain without the motor function being affected.

– Numbness.

– Muscle problems.

– Food problems.

– Difficulty moving a part of the body.

– Problems to perform tasks such as fastening a shirt.

– Muscle spasms or cramps.

– Urine escapes or not realizing that the bladder is full.

– Inability to empty the bladder.

– Swear a lot or very little.

– Erection problems in men and vaginal dryness in women.

Neuropathy diagnosis

Physical exam and tests

The description of symptoms, the medical history, blood analysis and tests to review the activity of the muscles such as electromyography are the first steps for diagnosis. It is also likely that nerve driving studies will be carried out to check the transmission speed of small electric currents through the nervous under study.

In addition, specific tests of affected organs or systems such as the heart or digestive system, bladder, intestinal tract and genitals will be performed.

Treatment and medication of neuropathy

Specific for each cause

The treatment of neuropathy depends, of course, on the cause. If it is a diabetic neuropathy, diabetes should be stabilized following the guidelines, strictly, prescribed by the specialist. Analgesics, anti -inflammatory, anticonvulsive or local anesthetics can also be administered. If there is no response, small currents can be applied (transcutaneous electrical stimulation –Tens-) to prevent the transmission of pain information sent by the affected nerve roots.

If it is a low level of vitamins, supplements or injections will be administered.

If it is a compression neuropathy, surgery may be necessary to remove pressure on the nerve.

Exercises to improve strength and muscle control will also be programmed. Orthopedic aids can improve the movement or the ability to use a limb if neuropathy affects one.

Psychotherapy, the prescription of pain against pain, antidepressants or anticonvuls are options in the treatments of a neuropathy.

It is possible that treatment is derived from a pain specialist.

Neuropathy prevention

No prevention measures

They do not exist or have described prevention measures against neuropathies. However, if neuropathy is suffered, there are a number of measures that must be taken into account as caution measures:

– Remove loose cables and carpets in passage areas.

– Do not walk barefoot and check the shoes before putting them to avoid injuries due to pebbles, friction, and so on.

– Fix the unequal areas of the soil.

– Try to have well -lit environments.

– Place handrails in bathtub, shower, toilet and non -slip carpet.

– Monitor the skin to check wounds especially on your feet. This must be done every day. The water temperature must be checked, washed with warm water and soft soap, dry well and hydrate the skin once dry.

– Do not press the pain zone for a long time.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on June 2, 2023

