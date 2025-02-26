What are neurons and what are they for?





Neurons are the fundamental cells of the nervous system and play an essential role in every thought, emotion and movement of the human body. From the transmission of electrical signals to the formation of memories, these specialized cells are responsible for communication within the brain and with the rest of the organism.

What is a neuron?

A neuron is a nerve cell in charge of receiving, processing and transmitting information through electrical and chemical signals. There are approximately 86 billion neurons in the human brain, working interconnected to coordinate all body functions, from the most basic actions to the most complex cognitive processes.

Neurons have a characteristic structure composed of three main parts:

• Cell body (soma): It contains the nucleus and is responsible for the maintenance of the cell.









• Dendrites: They are branched prolongations that receive signals from other neurons.

• Axon: A long fiber that transmits electrical impulses to other neurons, muscles or glands.

In neuronal communication, the axon of a neuron releases neurotransmitters in the synapse, the space between two neurons, allowing the signal to continue its path.

Types of neurons and their functions

There are different types of neurons according to their function in the nervous system:

• Sensory neurons: They transmit information from the sensory organs (eyes, skin, ear, etc.) towards the brain and spinal cord.

• Motor neurons: They carry signs from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles to generate movement.

• Interneurons: They connect different neurons within the brain and spinal cord, facilitating the internal communication of the nervous system.

Each type of neuron fulfills an essential function in the perception, thought and control of the body.

Neuron plasticity

One of the most important discoveries in neuroscience is neuronal plasticity, the ability of the brain to reorganize and form new connections throughout life. This allows learning, recovery of brain injuries and adaptation to new experiences.

Studies have shown that activities such as reading, exercise and meditation can strengthen neuronal connections and improve brain health. On the other hand, factors such as chronic stress and aging can negatively affect neuronal function.

Neurons and mental health

The proper functioning of neurons is key to mental health. Imbalances in neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, are related to disorders such as depression, anxiety and schizophrenia. For this reason, many psychiatric treatments are designed to regulate neuronal activity and restore the chemical balance of the brain.

Neurons are the basis of the nervous system and allow human beings to think, feel and move. His ability to adapt and communicates life as we know it. Neuroscience research continues to progress, offering new perspectives on the functioning of the brain and its relationship with behavior and mental health.