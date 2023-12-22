Neuron researchers from Nagoya University's Graduate School of Bioagricultural Sciences and the National Institute of Physiological Sciences in Japan have demonstrated how a specific type of neuron in the brain influences the release of hormones that control ovarian function, such as development follicular and ovulation in females. These findings could help researchers understand and treat the reproductive disorders in animals and humans.

The outcomes of study were published in Scientific Reports.

Do neurons influence the release of hormones that affect reproductive function in females?

Kisspeptin neurons in the brain regulate the release of hypothalamic gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) and pituitary follicle-stimulating hormone/luteinizing hormone (LH). This process is important for reproduction, as pituitary hormones stimulate the ovaries to perform their reproductive functions. Examples include follicular development and ovulation in all mammals, including humans.

There are two main areas of the brain involved in the process: the arcuate nucleus (ARC), in which kisspeptin neurons maintain the regular rhythmic (pulsable) secretion of GnRH/LH that maintains normal follicular development and sex steroid production, and the anteroventral periventricular nucleus. nucleus (AVPV), in which kisspeptin neurons trigger a surge in GnRH/LH leading to ovulation.

The researchers focused on the fact that kisspeptin neurons in the ARC produce and respond to dynorphin, an inhibitory substance.

Kisspeptin neurons in the ARC express both dynorphin and its receptor, whereas those in the AVPV express only the receptor, suggesting a particular role of such kisspeptin neurons in fertilization,” explained postdoctoral researcher Mayuko Nagae and Yoshihisa Uenoyama, associate professor at Nagoya University in Japan and the corresponding author of the article, said.

“The exact role of dynorphin and its receptor in the regulation of kisspeptin neurons, however, is not clearly understood.”

To investigate this, the researchers genetically modified female rats to delete Kiss1, a gene that encodes kisspeptin, only in neurons that expressed the dynorphin receptor. They found that genetically modified rats with Kiss1 deleted in cells expressing dynorphin receptors had only 3% kisspeptin brain cells in the ARC and 50% in the AVPV.

The rats were still fertile but had a longer estrous cycle, lower ovarian weight, and fewer pups than normal rats.

The findings indicate that kisspeptin neurons with dynorphin receptors are important for normal reproduction in female rats, allowing for proper hormone secretion and ovulation.

“This is the first report demonstrating that kisspeptin neurons receiving direct dynorphin inputs are required to fully generate the GnRH/LH pulse and surge in female rats,” says Nagoya University researcher Professor Hiroko Tsukamura leader of the research group and another researcher. corresponding author of the article.

Professor Tsukamura is excited by the prospect of further studies to understand the molecular mechanism that controls the neuronal activity of kisspeptin. He says: “Our findings may aid our understanding of the central mechanism underlying reproduction and have applications in the treatment of ovarian disorders in livestock and infertility in humans.”