First they got crippled rats to walk again. Then, in 2016, they repeated their success with monkeys. For more than five years they have been testing their epidural electrical stimulation (EES) system implanted in humans, achieving great progress. But the team of Swiss scientists who are leading so much hope did not know why their system worked so well. Now they have just discovered a group of neurons in the spinal cord that are activated after using their EEE with a dozen spinal cord injuries. What has surprised and excited them the most is that these nerve cells do not play a relevant role in the walking of healthy people. This means that they have just discovered the biological basis of spinal cord plasticity, with neurons capable of reconfiguring its function. As of now, neuroscientists dedicated to helping people with paraplegia or other musculoskeletal problems have one goal to aim for.

Magazine Nature publish the latest results of the trial led by Grégoire Courtine, a neuroscientist at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), and the neurosurgeon at the university hospital in the Swiss city, Jocelyne Bloch. The system, first devised for rats, was fine-tuned and profiled to become an implant placed in the lower part of the spinal column that emits electrical stimuli, specifically in the outer layer that protects the spinal cord. After an intense workout, the pulses are in time with the mental action of moving the legs. The system has allowed nine seriously injured people to walk again with more or less assisted walkers or even with simple crutches. Even in those with a shallower lesion, retaining a stronger connection to the brainstem through which the brain’s instructions descend, the improvement was maintained without the need to be connected to the system. What has been achieved so far has already opened the doors to the publication of their work in a journal of as much level as Nature. But they didn’t know why his EES worked so well, and they wanted to find out.

Like the Swiss watchmakers of yesteryear, neuroscientists were taking apart and putting back together all the parts of a very complex mechanism. Using various imaging techniques, the researchers measured the metabolic activity of the spinal cord while the nine trained. Under normal conditions, the metabolism of the area, an indicator of greater neuronal activity, increases. But they saw that after electrical stimulation of the spine, the movement of neurons decreased. Something unexpected was happening with the cells of this part of the nervous system. It was just a hypothesis, but they believed that the key to everything was there. To find out, they replicated all their work, protocols, implantation, stimulation… to use it in the small spine of a group of crippled mice. In humans something like this is impossible.

The image shows the position of the Vsx2 neurons that reconfigure their function by electrically stimulating the injured spinal cord. On the left, lateral view, on the right, section seen from above. NeuroRestore

The work with the rodents was not easy. In addition to its small size, they counted almost 21,000 neurons in the cord. Well, they began to map them all, grouping them by genetics (genes that express them), position in space or function and all this mapping thanks to an artificial intelligence system. Using an optogenetic technique, which uses flashes of light to activate and deactivate neurons, and their genetic sequencing, they managed to complete the 3D neuronal atlas of the rodent spinal cord. In it they saw that a special type of neurons, the Vsx2 interneurons, were excited by epidural electrical stimulation, but only in the case of the injured. In healthy mice they remained inactivated and their activation by optogenetics did not affect them. However, when the Vsx2 were switched off with the light pulses, the injured were unable to move their lower legs. They must have exclaimed eureka! They had just discovered a group of spinal nerve cells that are capable of changing function in the event of injury or trauma.

Neurosurgeon and senior co-author of the study Jocelyne Bloch says that “it is essential that neuroscientists can understand the specific role that each neuronal subpopulation plays in a complex activity such as walking.” And the clinical trials with the nine injured who have been able to recover a certain degree of motor function thanks to EEE implants, “have given us valuable information about the process of reorganization of neurons in the spinal cord,” she adds in a note. Now, in the company that they have launched (.NeuroRestore) want to deepen their knowledge of these neurons, expanding clinical trials. Jordan Squair, head of regenerative therapies at .Neurorestore, says in the same note that these results pave “the way towards more specific treatments for patients with paralysis.” And he concludes: “Now we can aspire to manipulate these neurons to regenerate the spinal cord.”

“They will get where they will get, spinal cord injuries are very complex, but it is one of the greatest advances of the last 30 years” Antonio Oliviero, principal investigator of the FENNSI Group of the National Hospital for Paraplegics

Antonio Oliviero, head of the FENNSI research group at the National Hospital for Paraplegics, based in Toledo, recalls that this discovery “is not going to change anything for today’s patients.” But, he adds: “From a scientific point of view, it opens up a whole new line of research; What receptors do these neurons have? What drugs are they sensitive to? Do they participate in plasticity? Are they involved in pain? These are aspects that can provide keys for the recovery of people who use electrical stimulation, but also for those who do not use it”. Another question to clear up is whether these neurons are the only ones capable of reconfiguring themselves or there are others. In addition, as Oliviero points out, it would be possible to investigate how to increase the recruitment of these neurons for the new function. “They will get where they will go, spinal cord injuries are very complex, but it is one of the biggest advances in the last 30 years,” he says.

