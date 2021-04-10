The ‘Neurona case’ was opened in July 2020, but it took a couple of months for the Judicial Police to take over the investigation. The investigating judge, Juan José Escalonilla, instructed the Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) to name the Podemos accounts, with special detail in funds used by the coalition in the April 2019 general election.

The germ of the procedure was a complaint by the former lawyer of the formation José Manuel Calvente, faced with the leadership of the party, which by distribution fell to the Court of Instruction number 42 of Madrid. But the key element would be the entry into the case by connection with a report from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Auditors, which appreciated evidence of crime after examining electoral expenses. The plenary session of the supervisory body endorsed forwarding the file to the ordinary courts. And the magistrate began to dive into a contract under suspicion of Podemos with a consulting firm called Neurona.

Beyond the shadows that Calvente cast on the employment relationship with this Mexican parent company, the report of the Court of Accounts has guided the investigation in these ten months. The judge has accredited in the documents that in February 2019 those responsible for Podemos drew up a draft of the provision of services with Neurona Comunidad, a Spanish subsidiary that was established the following March. Said company undertook to develop audiovisual products and advertisements for the purple ones, agreeing a price of 363,000 euros with VAT.

The delivery was made effective, although the Court of Accounts focused on a series of inconsistencies, since neither the dates of the drafting, the signature and the invoices, nor the ‘ad hoc’ constitution of the company itself in Spain that supposedly executed the contracted services. A gap that led the judge to classify the contract as “simulated” last January and that led to the opening of the contract. Indicative fan not only to the electoral crime, but also to the alleged illegal financing of the party. That is, it was a matter of determining if the money that did not go to real services could have another destination.

In this context, it should be remembered that of the 363,000 euros paid by Podemos, some 308,000 traveled to Mexico by transfer from Seville to a company called Creative Advice Interactive. That firm was subcontracted for the effective provision of the work, although the material support that would justify it is still in the air for the moment.

In these ten months the cause has been up and down like a roller coaster. Have been opened various secondary lines of research after Calvente’s complaint. At least four have been closed with the favorable criteria of the Prosecutor’s Office due to lack of evidence: those that dealt with the alleged access without permission to a worker’s hard drive; the contracts with the consulting firm ABD Europe for the 2019 elections; the alleged cost overruns in the reform of the party headquarters; and the alleged unfair administration in the management of “bonuses.”

Safe deposit box



Keep going, for now, the contract with Neurona and the so-called solidarity fund. This branch was reopened by the Madrid Court last February and deals with the alleged diversion of money from the fund to which public officials donate part of their salary for social purposes. According to Calvente, 50,000 euros of that box were used to pay members of Podemos.

The next milestone of the cause was the expected police report on the veracity of the work carried out by Neurona. And that, as the Podemos leadership defends, the inconsistencies in the dates are due more to a chain of errors than to a documentary falsehood. The result has been that not all the services are real and not all are fake. In any case, the judge will have to draw a conclusion because it is a fundamental investigation.

However, first he will carry out a battery of testimony to find out the opinion of employees of Podemos, summoned on April 19, and of Neurona in Mexico, summoned a week later by videoconference.

Not the person in charge of that campaign, Juan Manuel del OlmoNeither the treasurer, Daniel de Frutos, the manager, Rocío Esther Val, or the administrator, Elías Castejón, have been able to say who or how many were the Neurona employees. Podemos has recently provided an external memory of information with a list of 21 names, plane tickets, lodging list and photos of the offices in Madrid. A report from the UDEF on the authenticity of this material is pending.

When all these proceedings are completed, the judge must resolve the fate of the case, if it passes to the intermediate phase before the trial. More if possible because in December the Madrid Court, in the same order that kept Podemos as investigated, already urged the instructor to limit the crime or crimes that can be attributed to the accused and thus avoid the case from being “unnecessarily” prolonged . That is, electoral crime and / or irregular financing.

The third route, that of the provisional file, seems more complex due to the accumulated evidence in the procedure.