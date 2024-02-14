



in collaboration with '2nd Walk'



2nd Walk is today one of the most innovative realities in Italy, in the field of neuromotor rehabilitation: it offers a unique rehabilitation path, which combines the use of the advanced HAL© exoskeletons of Cyberdyne – an international company based in Japan specialized in the development of rehabilitation solutions with robotics and artificial intelligence.

The main objective of the path proposed by 2nd Walk is to maximize the functional autonomy of patients, helping them to regain the highest levels of independence and mobility and improve the quality of their life. 2nd Walk stays alongside the person throughout the process, building a relationship of trust that starts from the initial interview and continues even after the treatment.

Who is it aimed at?

The 2nd Walk rehabilitation program, at its headquarters in Parma, offers its exclusive rehabilitation protocol to all those suffering from complete and incomplete spinal cord injuries, stroke, Parkinson's, neuromuscular diseases, Multiple Sclerosis. Following an initial assessment aimed at verifying the absence of contraindications, the patient who is suitable for the treatment can begin his rehabilitation process, the duration and intensity of which will be defined on the basis of individual needs.

A Multidisciplinary and Personalized Rehabilitation Path

2nd Walk stands out for its personalized and multidisciplinary approach. Each patient begins their journey with the definition of a personalized Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Plan (PDTA), which is integrated with an Individual Rehabilitation Plan (PRI), receiving a treatment that responds to their specific needs. The 2nd Walk staff is structured to welcome and assist patients from all over the world, thanks to professionals from all over the world and residential reception services dedicated to fragile subjects for the entire duration of the treatment.

Technology and Integrative Rehabilitation Activities

The heart of the Second Walk program is represented by the use of HAL© exoskeletons, the most advanced walking assistive exoskeleton in the world which “dialogues” with the wearer's nervous system, that is, it reads and amplifies the body's bioelectric signals, assisting actively the voluntary movement of the patient and promoting neuroplasticity.

This technology is supported by a multidisciplinary program which sees the use of complementary disciplines such as “traditional” neuromotor physiotherapy, which integrates perfectly with the robotic path, and Neurofit and Neuropilates sessions, for the functional improvement of daily activities through aerobic strengthening , muscle strengthening, and recovery of stability and balance.

Conclusion

2nd Walk is a comprehensive rehabilitation service that combines cutting-edge technologies and tailored therapies. Every individual has the opportunity to undertake a rehabilitation process that not only aims at physical recovery, but also at the overall improvement of the quality of life, to regain one's autonomy.

The 2nd Walk program is currently operational at the San Girolamo Center, a cutting-edge rehabilitation and physiotherapy facility based in Parma.