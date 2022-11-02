New theoretical and practical course at the Neuromed Institute for young neurosurgeons: the Irccs of Pozzilli, with its necropsy anatomy laboratory, is at the center of a national training course for trainees and specialists promoted by the Italian Society of Neurosurgery. Neuromed communicates this in a note. Four Italian stages: Brescia, Milan, Pozzilli and Messina. Sign of the importance of the Neuromed neurosurgery activity, at the forefront of both innovative intervention and technological techniques.

Last Friday and Saturday in Pozzilli specialists from all over the world met for one theoretical and practical course of “Neuro Oncology. From the dissection laboratory to the operating room. Petrosal bone “organized by Neuromed neurosurgeons Michelangelo De Angelis, Paolo di Russo and Nicola Gorgoglione, once again sees the fundamental role of the Neuromed Necropsy Laboratory, which allows learners to practice lessons on anatomical preparations.

“These courses are very important for postgraduates in neurosurgery – commented Vincenzo Esposito, head of Neurosurgery I of the Neuromed and the Necropsy Laboratory – and the Pozzilli site was also chosen for the presence of our laboratory. The young neurosurgeons specializing and specialists have the opportunity to access training in anatomical preparations, which was impossible in Italy until a few years ago, which allows for a knowledge of the anatomy of the brain regions that will be fundamental for the surgical activity in the operating room. A training, it must be emphasized, always at an international level. On this occasion we were honored by the presence of him, for example, Professor Sebastien Froelich, head of an important hospital in Paris and known throughout the world for this particular type of surgery ”.

The choice of Neuromed for the organization of this course once again reaffirms the role that the Molise center occupies in the Italian neurosurgical panorama. “The fact – continues Esposito – that Neuromed is one of the four centers in Italy where the Society of Neurosurgery has chosen to organize these courses can only make us proud, testifying to the great work being done in this Institute. It is a great challenge for us, because we can make it clear that quality neurosurgery can also be practiced in small centers like Pozzilli ”.

In this specific course – concludes the note – young people trained on specific forms of anatomy of the base of the skull, complex and very demanding parts for a neurosurgeon, to learn about which studying in books is not enough. Training of this type therefore makes it possible to reduce the risks of such delicate interventions.