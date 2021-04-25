Monday, April 26, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neurology The memory patient did not recognize people or was able to talk until he got the headphones on his ears – Does music help cure diseases?

by admin
April 25, 2021
in World
0

Music affects mood and vital functions. Finnish researchers have found that music can also treat mental health problems and neurological diseases.

Music changes mood, evokes emotions and regulates our vital functions. But can it help in treating diseases?

In numerous research projects, Finnish researchers have shown that music can be utilized in both rehabilitation and mental health problems.

.
#Neurology #memory #patient #recognize #people #talk #headphones #ears #music #cure #diseases

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

War for schools: The Court and two judges define how the fight between the Nation and the City continues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.