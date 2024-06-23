Sunday, June 23, 2024
Neurology | The gene form protects against Alzheimer's – The discovery leads to a cure

June 23, 2024
Neurology | The gene form protects against Alzheimer’s – The discovery leads to a cure
The effect could be mimicked with medicine.

About a third of Finns have the apoe4 gene form that predisposes to Alzheimer’s disease. However, not all of them get sick, and this is influenced by, among other things, lifestyle and other genes.

Now researchers from Columbia University in the United States have discovered one more protective factor. A certain form of the gene that produces fibronectin significantly reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

