Neurology | If another person’s leg swinging bothers you, you may be suffering from misokinesis – a surprisingly common condition

A nervous wreck, if a co-worker moves his leg in a meeting? Does it annoy you if a guy drums his finger on the table, even if no sound is heard?

If you’re nervous, you’re not alone. The jerky movements of others may irritate up to a third of people, he says a study published last year. It was published by a science journal Scientific Reports.

Of others irritation from movement has been named to misokinesis.

The phenomenon is thought to be related for misophonia. People who suffer from it are irritated by other sounds, such as flavoring or chewing gum.

About 20 percent of people who suffer from misophonia survived in a 2014 study.

Misokinesis instead, little has been studied. The study published last year was the first extensive study on the subject.

The research had several phases. The first was a survey to find out if people experienced misokinesis or misophonia. There were 2,751 participants.

Subjects were asked whether they have strong negative feelings towards repetitive sounds or jerky movements.

Such are, for example, the mentioned tapping of the fingers, whipping the leg or grinding the chewing gum.

51 percent of the respondents reported experiencing misophonia and 38 percent misokinesis. Both symptoms were recognized by 32 percent of themselves.

According to the researchers, the results support the assumption that misokinesis is a very common, but at the same time poorly known social problem.

Misokinesis the reasons are unknown. Canadian researchers are trying to find out.

They next tested the hypothesis that misokinesis would be related to attention.

It would therefore be due to the fact that the repeated movement easily attracts the attention of those suffering from misokinesis, which would make the movement disturbing to them.

The 650 people participating in the experiment were asked to focus on the task by pressing buttons. At the same time, they were disturbed by flickering movements at the edge of the field of vision.

The experiment failed to link the movement disturbance with the misokinesis the subjects otherwise experienced.

Researchers suspect that the cause of misokinesis lies in the mirror neurons of our brain.

These neurons help us put ourselves in the shoes of others and feel empathy.

The merit of mirror neurons is, for example, that when we see a suffering person, we ourselves begin to feel bad and feel pain.

“People often make jerky movements when they are nervous. So you could think that when we see others doing them, we can get nervous ourselves, which then feels uncomfortable,” says the doctoral researcher Sumeet Jaswal of the University of British Columbia in the bulletin. He is the first author of the study.

But only further research can tell if this is really the root cause of misokinesis.

Psychology university lecturer Kaisa Tiippa has not heard of misokinesis before, but he finds the Canadians’ research an interesting opening.

“The research was well done. So yes, this is obviously a real phenomenon,” Tiippana reflects. He works at the University of Helsinki.

Further research is needed, as the Canadians themselves admit. Tiippana wonders if misokinesis could be thought of as a special form or subspecies of sensory hypersensitivity.

“Sensory hypersensitivity is also a phenomenon that we do not understand very well. Both defining sensory hypersensitivity and finding out its causes are still in their infancy.”

Tiippanaa would be interested in studying, for example, whether those who perceive themselves as hypersensitive are actually more sensitive in their senses. That is, do they hear or see more accurately than others.

Although researchers therefore have neither a cause nor a treatment for misokinesis, hopes the professor of psychology Todd Handy the research brings support to those suffering from misokinesis.

“Misokinesis is a common phenomenon that has just not been talked about much. However, it is true. If you suffer from mysokinesia, you are not alone,” says Handy. Handy, who works at the University of British Columbia in Canada, is one of the authors of the study.

Helsinki the university’s Tiippana also ponders to what extent misokinesis could be a matter of habit.

“It may be that misokinesis and other sensory hypersensitivity could be treated with tolerance treatments, at least to some extent.”

Practical advice for a person suffering from misokinesis could also be to pay attention to something other than the situation they find unpleasant. But this too should be investigated further.

Canadian researchers have also launched a website misokinesis.ca for people who want to learn more about the subject.