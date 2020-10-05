W.ELT: Professor Berlit, there is no such thing as TV dementia, right? Peter Berlit: Yes! Of course, in common parlance we understand dementia above all to be the progressive Alzheimer’s dementia, in which harmful proteins are deposited in the brain and ultimately destroy the metabolism of the nerve cells. This form of dementia cannot be reversed. But there are also reversible forms of dementia. For example, brain inflammation, a stroke, hypoglycaemia or certain medications can cause speech and memory disorders. When the inflammation subsides, the stroke heals, the drug is out of the body, or the brain gets sugar again, the cognitive problems may go away completely. TV dementia is similar to hypoglycaemia or a stroke. It can probably also be reversed. WORLD: How?