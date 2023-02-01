Researchers at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital, McGill University, Quebec, suggested that obesity and Alzheimer’s may cause the same type of neurodegeneration.

Both conditions were found to thin gray matter in the same way: in the right temporo-parietal cortex and in the left prefrontal cortex.

As a result of their studies, scientists claim that losing weight could slow cognitive decline and reduce the risk of dementia.

Obesity has previously been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first study to make a direct comparison between patterns of brain atrophy in Alzheimer’s and obesity.

Like Alzheimer’s, obesity is associated with cerebrovascular damage that affects blood flow and the buildup of amyloid beta protein, leading to degeneration of the brain.

Obesity has already been described as a multisystem disease affecting the lungs, stomach, intestines and heart, and scientists say this research reveals more about its impact on the brain.

important to lose weight

Filip Morys, lead author of the research, explained: “Our study strengthens previous literature pointing to obesity as a significant factor in this disease by showing that cortical thinning could be one of the possible risk mechanisms. Our results highlight the importance of losing weight in obese and overweight people in midlife to reduce the subsequent risk of neurodegeneration and dementia.”

The scientists created a map of gray matter atrophy for Alzheimer’s patients, a healthy control group, those who were obese, and those who were not. Gray matter atrophy was sampled in more than 1,300 people and compared with the sick and the obese.