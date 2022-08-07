A person can cancel an ischemic stroke and avoid its consequences in two medical ways. On Sunday, August 7, the neurologist Pavel Khoroshev told about this in an interview with URA.RU.

According to him, for this the patient has up to 4-6 hours from the onset of the attack.

Khoroshev stressed that in the first case, a person in a hospital can be given a substance extracted from streptococci, which dissolves a blood clot. In the second case, special tools are used.

“Under X-ray control, a flexible polymer thread, which can deflect its tip in any direction under the control of a doctor, reaches the place where the blood clot is located. Then, with a few careful turns, the spiral is screwed into the thrombus, removed from the vessel, and slightly moved back. Then a polymer mesh is thrown over it so that the clot does not break off the spiral during movement and does not go back into the bloodstream, ”the doctor explained.

He emphasized that these methods can eliminate all possible consequences. However, the specialist drew attention to the fact that in Russia there are very few teams that can carry out such a manipulation.

Earlier, on August 3, a neurologist, MD Viktor Shakhnovich listed good habits that reduce the risk of stroke.

According to the doctor, exercise and an active lifestyle in general are the best prevention of stroke. Shakhnovich pointed out that vascular problems often arise due to a sedentary lifestyle.

He advised to eat more vegetables and herbs. The specialist pointed out that grapes and ginger should also be included in your diet, as these are natural stroke preventives.

He also recommended eating seafood and fish regularly. They help strengthen blood vessels and improve the general condition of the body. In addition, Shakhnovich called for reducing the consumption of caffeinated drinks, as well as alcohol, as this only increases the risk of stroke.