Using a smartphone while exercising in the gym can lead to dangerous consequences for the spine and brain. This mistake was pointed out by a neurologist-algologist Valery Chernenko in an interview with the medical publication Doctor Peter.

According to him, about half of visitors to sports centers, while exercising on a treadmill, stationary bike or ellipse, browse social media feeds, watch videos or read news. “If you walk, walk, exercise while looking at your phone screen, you will get a chronic neck injury. And running with the phone is completely forbidden! ” – said Chernenko.

He called this phenomenon “shrimp pose” and emphasized that doctors have long described its harm: the neck experiences four times the normal load, which inevitably leads to headaches, herniated discs and the appearance of a double chin.

