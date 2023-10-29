Three studies for the prevention of stroke were named by the head of the neurological department of branch No. 3 of the Balashikha Hospital, Dmitry Ivannikov. His recommendations were published by the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

First of all, the doctor advised me to keep a diary of blood pressure and pulse. The measurement results must be recorded every day in the morning and evening. In addition, you need to record unusual complaints about your health. Keeping records disciplines a person and forces him to listen to the body, the expert explained.

In addition, once every six months to a year it is necessary to check your blood glucose levels using a test. This figure should be less than six. Elevated glucose levels have a bad effect on the functioning of blood vessels and the brain.

Likewise, you need to monitor your blood cholesterol levels.

Ivannikov recommended taking measures to prevent cardiovascular diseases from the age of 30-40.

