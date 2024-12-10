Migraine is a neurological disorder that manifests itself in a severe or severe headache.which makes it a extremely disabling illness for people who suffer from it. It generally produces very throbbing headachesometimes on one side only.

Apparently, it is the third neurological disease most common worldwide and the second cause of disability If we take into account all diseases: affects one in 7 people (14% of the world population), being more common in women (19% of women and 10% of men).

Phases

Mostly, they affect children, adolescents or adults. Although not all people who have migraines go through all the stages normally, it should be noted four:

Podrome . A day or two before a migraine, you may notice subtle changes that warn of an upcoming migraine. For example, food cravings, frequent yawning, or fluid retention.

. A day or two before a migraine, you may notice subtle changes that warn of an upcoming migraine. For example, food cravings, frequent yawning, or fluid retention. Aura . It can happen before or after migraines. Although they are usually visual, they can also include other alterations. Each symptom (loss of vision, visualization of various forms…) begins progressively, increases over a few minutes and can last up to an hour.

. It can happen before or after migraines. Although they are usually visual, they can also include other alterations. Each symptom (loss of vision, visualization of various forms…) begins progressively, increases over a few minutes and can last up to an hour. Stroke . During a migraine, you may have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, pain on one side of the head, sensitivity to light and smells.

. During a migraine, you may have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, pain on one side of the head, sensitivity to light and smells. Postdrome. You may feel exhausted, confused, and weak for up to a day.

To take into account

“Migraine is much more than a headache. It is a disease that affects people of any age, in which can cause a lot of limitation for the development of your activitiesboth at the level professional, as family and social“, he highlighted Laura Rubioneurologist specializing in headaches at the Vithas Madrid Aravaca and La Milagrosa University Hospitals in ‘Europa Press‘.

Of the five million migraine patients in Spain, 1.5 million suffer from chronic migrainethat is, they experience headaches 15 or more days a month, according to recent data from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) on your web portal.

Recommendations

It should be noted that, if you have symptoms and signs If you experience migraines frequently, it’s a good idea to keep a record of your attacks and how you treated them. Next, make an appointment with your healthcare provider to talk about your headaches.

Even if you have a history of headaches, see Tell your healthcare provider if the pattern changes or if your headaches suddenly feel different.. Finally, you should immediately see your healthcare provider or go to the emergency room if you experience any of the following signs and symptoms:

An abrupt and intense headache.

Headache with fever, stiff neck, confusion, seizures, double vision…

Headache after a head injury.

A chronic headache that worsens after coughing or sudden movement.

New headache after 50 years.