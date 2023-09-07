“Neuromyelitis optica is a serious disease, very serious, which mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord, leading to being completely immobile and blind. A disease in which zero tolerance towards relapses is necessary, because each new relapse can definitively compromising the patient’s clinical picture. We have historical drugs that reduce relapses by about 60%, now with this new molecule (inebilizumab, ed) we can reduce relapses by 90-95%”. Thus Massimo Filippi, director of the Neurology Unit, of the Neurophysiology Service and of the Neurorehabilitation Unit of the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, in his speech at the national conference ‘Change Direction in Nmosd’, dedicated to the neuromyelitis spectrum disorder optics and new therapies, today and tomorrow in Rome at the Hotel Villa Pamphili.

At the moment “we have historical patients who have a clinical picture in which the main need is support for a now compromised quality of life – explains Filippi – The other clinical need starts from the drugs we have available. At the moment we have the possibility to treat one more patient out of 3, going from 60 to 90% effectiveness.Unfortunately, these drugs are all prescribable only in the second line.We have a lot of data that tell us that the sooner we start the most effective treatment, the sooner we stop the degeneration of the disease. It also happens in multiple sclerosis.” However, “the paradox – remarks the neurologist – is that at the moment we have to tell patients that before accessing the most effective drug they must wait for the first drug, which in any case has a cost, to fail and lead them to have a second adverse event, which could be the fatal one, and which would completely compromise their faculties. Therefore, even if the second-line treatment is more effective, success is compromised by the damage of the second adverse event, when it is therefore no longer needed”.

Neuromyelitis optica, “until a few years ago considered a type of multiple sclerosis, which was the most frequent pathology and therefore a ‘relative’ of the Nmosd spectrum”, affects “women much more than men – underlines Filippi – with a report of 4 to 1. The reason? We don’t know it yet, but the hormonal structure certainly impacts on the immune system and this is true for all autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis and non-neurological autoimmune diseases”.