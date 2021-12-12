Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili needs psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation abroad, neurologist Otar Toidze, who is a member of the council of doctors created under the Ombudsman of Georgia, told reporters. Writes about it TASS…

“His [Саакашвили] neurological status is the leading factor in his disease. Stable problems are problems with movement, coordination, variability of character, ”the specialist said, noting that this does not go beyond the normative framework and now the ex-president must be sent for special rehabilitation.

“We call this neurorehabilitation and psycho-nervous rehabilitation, the possibility of which we did not find in Georgia,” Toidze noted, demanding that Saakashvili be treated in a special institution, which is not in Georgia.

On the evening of December 7, Saakashvili began sabotaging medical care after being disciplined by prison officials. The Georgian politician quickly managed to cancel the punishment and restore himself to his former rights.

Politics are treating him from the consequences of the hunger strike, which he began while imprisoned in Tbilisi. Saakashvili ended his hunger strike after he was transferred from prison to a military hospital in the city of Gori.