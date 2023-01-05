Football pro Damar Hamlin remains in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest in an NFL game. The condition of the 24-year-old is still critical, said NFL official Roger Goodell on Tuesday (local time) in a letter to all 32 league teams, which is available to the US news agency Associated Press. “I know he’s fighting. We will continue to pray,” Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn told ESPN. “He is in good hands with the medical staff, the doctors have done a great job.”