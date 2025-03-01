Neurofibromatosis (NF) is a genetic neurocutaneous disorder that produces the formation of tumors in the nervous system (neurofibromas). These can be developed in the brain, spinal cord and nerves. The visual manifestations of neurofibromatosis are brown spots with milk, lesions in iris called Lisch nodules, freckles in the armpit or in the groin, and multiple neurofibromas. It is generally diagnosed in the first years of life or during the first years of adulthood.

Causes of neurofibromatosis

Genetic mutations

Neurofibromatosis is caused by genetic mutations that are normally inherited from parents to children although they can also appear spontaneously. The specific genes involved depend on the type of neurofibromatosis that are three (type 1 neurofibromatosis, type 2 neurofibromatosis and Schwannomatosis):

– The NF1 gene, which is the one that defines type 1 neurofibromatosis, is located on chromosome 17. This gene produces a protein called neurofibromin that helps regulate cell growth but when it is mutated it produces the loss of protein favoring cell growth without control. It usually manifests in childhood, after birth, shortly after or around 10 years. It is the most frequent.

– The NF2 gene, which defines type 2 neurofibromatosis, is located on chromosome 22. It generates a protein called melin or shwannamin that is responsible for suppressing tumors. The mutation of the gene causes the uncontrolled proliferation of the cells due to the loss of Merline. It is less common than NF1 and usually manifests itself in the last years of adolescence and the first years of adulthood.

– SMARCB1 and LZTR1 genes, which suppress tumors, produce Schwannomatosis, the weird type of neurofibromatosis. It is rare and cases often express symptoms between 25 and 30 years of age. Schwannomatosis causes tumors to develop cranial, spinal and peripheral nerves.

The risk factors of types 1 and 2 of neurofibromatosis are:

– Have a family history.

– Autosomic dominant inheritance (the inheriting disease of the affected parent)

Symptoms of neurofibromatosis

They depend on the type of neurofibromatosis

The signs and symptoms of type 1 neurofibromatosis (NF1) include:

– Cutanene spots without brown relief with milk

– Fish in the armpit and groin area that appear between 3 and 5 years.

– Little bumps in the iris of the eye (Lisch nodules). They do not affect the vision and are not seen with the naked eye.

– Soft tumors the size of a pea on the skin or under it (neurofibromas) that can increase in number as the years go by. Sometimes, a lump can affect several nerves (plexiform neurofibroma).

– Bone deformities such as scoliosis or arched legs.

– Tumor in the optic nerve (optical glioma.)

– Learning difficulties.

– Attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity (ADHD) is also frequent.

– Big head for wholesale brain volume.

– Low stature.

The signs and symptoms of type 2 neurofibromatosis (NF2) are usually:

– Development of benign tumors of slow growth in both ears (acoustic neurinoma or vestibular Schwanomas).

– Gradual loss of hearing.

– buzz in the ears.

– Lack of balance.

– Headaches.

– Numbness and weakness in arms and/or legs.

– Pain.

– Difficulties in finding balance.

– Fallen face.

– Vision problems.

– Appearance of cataracts.

Among the symptoms of Schwannomatosis are included:

– Chronic pain anywhere in your body that becomes disabling.

– Numbness or weakness.

– Muscle loss.

Diagnosis of neurofibromatosis

The physical exam, medical history, family history and tests including genetics

For the diagnosis, the first step is the physical exam examining the skin with a special lamp to review the spots and the medical history.

Besides, it will be requested:

– Eye exam.

– Review of the audition.

– Electronsagmography to record eyes movements.

– Tests to detect balance problems.

– Image tests (radiographs, computerized tomographies (TC), mangothetic resonance (RM) to detect bone anomalies and tumors.

– Genetic tests to identify NF1 and NF2.

At least two signs of the disease must be given to specify a diagnosis of NF1.

Specialists will also pay attention to some complications associated with each type of neurofibromatosis such as:

– In the NF1: learning and thought difficulties; epilepsy and excess fluid in the brain; anxiety and emotional anguish for appearance, for the existence of neurofibromas in the facial zone; Bone problems and poorly cured fractures. Cardiovascular problems may also occur due to arterial hypertension and anomalies in blood vessels.

– Other complications can be to suffer from breathing problems, benign tumor of the adrenal gland (pheochromocytoma) and development of carcinogenic tumors such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, brain tumors and soft tissue cancers.

– In the NF2: total or partial deafness; visual problems; facial nerve injury; Schwannomas de skin; weakness or numbness of the limbs; multiple benign tumors; and meningiomas, spine tumors.

In shwannomatosis, the main complication is the weakening and disabling pain that may require treatment with a pain specialist.

Treatment and medication of neurofibromatosis

Symptom reduction and surgery to remove tumors

Neurofibromatosis does not have a specific treatment; The medical pattern is oriented to the multidisciplinary treatment of the symptoms and the regular control of the signs to detect the appearance of new neurofibromas or changes in existing ones. Regular exams will include audition control, blood pressure, growth, bone anomalies, progress in learning and complete ocular examination.

Neurofibromas, neurinomas and Schwannomas can be removed by surgery; In the case of NF2, stereotactic radiocirugia that sends direct and precise radiation to the tumor without incision will be raised. In case of loss of hearing, cochlear implementation can be raised. For pain management, the prescription of analgesics is used except in the case of Schwannomatosis that will be administered drugs against nervous pain.

Pharmacological guideline can include antidepressants and, in cases of epilepsy, medications such as topopyramate or carbamazepine.

In case of appearance of cancerous tumors associated with neurofibromatosis are treated with conventional cancer therapies, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Neurofibromatosis prevention

Genetic tests

The only prevention measure against neurofibromatosis, or at least, knowing the risk that a baby can develop the disease are genetic tests to detect NF1 and NF2. There are also those who want to confirm the SMARCB1 and the LZTR1 for Schwannomatosis although the reliability of the tests is not conclusive according to specialists because other unidentified genes may be present in the disorder.

Apart, women with neurofibromatosis should maintain early prevention against breast cancer.