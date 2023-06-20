Madrid. the garden of delights, the Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch, Bosco, It was created more than 500 years ago and, however, many questions remain open about its meaning, the allegories and metaphors that flood the work, the characters that inhabit it and, of course, the hidden meanings it has. It is a triptych in which three biblical states are related: The Paradise, the garden of delights and Hell.

A recent biomedical neuroengineering study carried out by scientists from the Miguel Hernández University, in Elche, concluded that the viewer who observes the painting spends an average of four minutes to see it and that the space that interests them the most is Hell, specifically the birds, the fountains and the author’s mysterious self-portrait.

The study, titled Where do we look when we look Bosco? was carried out with visitors to the Prado Museum, where the best known and one of the most admired works of Bosco. The objective was precisely to discover why the viewer approaches this mysterious work, what attracts them the most, how much time they spend in each space, and to observe their behavior in front of the painting.

The Garden of Earthly Delights was painted between 1490 and 1510; It is a triptych that when closed, that is, when it forms a kind of wooden cube, you can see a grayish celestial vault, and once opened, all the mythological characters, the most singular and disturbing fauna and flora appear, as the diabolical creatures that stab a man in the back, the sword with a pierced heart, marine, terrestrial and flying animals, including some exotic ones, such as giraffes and elephants; we also see fantastic beings, such as the unicorn and the hippocampus.

Punishment for lust and debauchery

In Hell The central figure of the tree-man stands out, who is identified with the devil and who seems to be the only character who looks towards the viewer. The people who appear there receive their punishment for the lust and debauchery of the previous stage, for which they are tortured, many times with musical instruments, in addition to the scenes of fires that rush over souls in disgrace, or extreme cold, with a frozen lake on whose surface skaters dance, one of them even falls into the winter water and struggles to get out.

The scientific study, carried out with viewers from several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Australia, Spain, Argentina and Italy, used advanced research technologies to delve into the behavior of the public in front of the painting. It concluded that the average time spent contemplating the work exceeded 4 minutes and that the table that represents Hell attracts more and with greater intensity the gaze of those who contemplate it.

One of the most recent theories developed from the history of art on this triptych conceives the work as a conversation piece. In fact, the study was inspired in some way by what was done in the Nassau Palace in Brussels, the triptych’s first destination, when its owners showed it to the elite of the time and talked about it. Hence the importance of the analysis measuring for the first time the average duration of public observation, which is 4:08 minutes.

The technology used made it possible to record the position of the subjects in front of the painting, to measure the time that each person spent looking at the table and to what part of the work they paid attention to. In addition, it was also capable of recording, simultaneously with the observation, the size of the pupils, which provides relevant information regarding emotional responses. Thus, once the data has been collected and put into a comparable magnitude (seconds per square meter, sec/m2), the results indicate that the average observation time of the panel of Hell it was 33.2 seconds, compared to 26 for the central table and 16 for El paraíso.

This difference is also clearly observed in the fixation time per panel. The visitor dedicates 30.9 sec/m2 to the panel Hell compared to 21.6 of the central panel and 12.6 of the left piece that corresponds to El paraíso.

type tour

Another of the results of the study was obtaining the standard route that each of the 52 people analyzed made with their gaze when observing the triptych. To do this, eye-tracking glasses were used that, connected to a computer, independently recorded the directions of the head and the eyes, as well as the “saccadic” movements –those rapid and simultaneous movements that both eyes make when they observe something– , in addition to the size of each of the pupils. In 46 percent of the cases, the viewer starts from the left panel of the work, continues to the center and ends on the right.

Likewise, the study determined an iconographic measurement, according to the observation time of more specific elements within the work, such as the fountains, some birds or the mysterious self-portrait of the painter, the only one that differs in scale from the rest of the characters. With these data, a kind of “heat map” was generated that reflects the parts of the painting that most attract the attention of each of the observers.