Radioreceptor therapy could change the experience of neuroendocrine cancer, a rare type of cancer that develops from cells of the neuroendocrine system (Net, Neuroendroendocrine tumor) and which, like rare diseases, is usually associated with a limited availability of effective treatments.

Neuroendocrine cells are found throughout the body and produce the chemical messengers (hormones) that affect the functioning of various organs. Neuroendocrine tumors are most commonly found in the digestive tract (i.e. from the mouth to the intestines), lungs, and pancreas. Neuroendocrine cancer is often accidentally diagnosed and discovered during tests to check for other clinical conditions. The symptoms, in fact, depend on the localization of the primary site of the disease, but are atypical and attributable to other pathologies. This makes their diagnosis particularly difficult. Lung nets, for example, can manifest symptoms such as chest pain, cough, or chest infections, while intestinal nets can cause stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea.

Early detection of a neuroendocrine tumor improves prognosis. In the early stages of development, the neoplastic disease is more limited and therefore more favorable to surgical removal which, to date, is the only option that allows the patient a normal life, free from pathology even without special therapies. In the majority of cases, however, the diagnosis comes when the cancer is already in an advanced and widespread stage and therefore not eligible for a definitive surgery. The diagnostic-therapeutic model in neuroendocrine tumors of the gastro-entero-pancreatic tract (Gep-Net) – reads the article – is changing profoundly on the basis of the multidisciplinary approach and the arrival of a radiopharmaceutical approved by both the European Commission and the Drug Agency for the treatment of Gep-Net grade G1 and G2, well differentiated, progressive, non-removable or metastatic, positive for somatostatin receptors.

“The Net – explains Francesco Panzuto, UOC medical director of diseases of the digestive system and liver of the Sant’Andrea Hospital in Rome – are a perfect model for multidisciplinary management with the involvement of oncologist, gastroenterologist, endocrinologist, surgeon and doctor In particular, the latter assumes, for the first time, a central role in the management of the neuroendocrine patient thanks to the advent of radio-receptor therapy “. Thanks to this multidisciplinary team “which today is considered an essential quality criterion for the management of these rare diseases – underlines the expert – the patient can count on a management based on different skills”. In this context, Panzuto specifies, it is necessary “to plan and design diagnostic and therapeutic pathways (Pdta) that refer to centers of excellence, in order to have this type of assistance”.

In Net tumors, the high density of somatostatin receptors is a prerequisite for radio-receptor therapy which involves the use of a somatostatin analog drug, which therefore has a high affinity for these receptors present on tumor cells, labeled with a radionuclide ( yttrium or lutetium) with the help of a chelator (Dota). Once injected intravenously, the radiopharmaceutical binds to the over-expressed somatostatin receptors on the tumor and destroys it, releasing its radioactive charge into surrounding tissues.

Radioreceptor therapy in recent years has proved to be a fundamental resource both in therapy and in diagnosis, “leading to an improvement in the quality of life for the patient”, highlights Sergio Baldari, UOC director of nuclear medicine at the Messina University Hospital. The use of the radiopharmaceutical constitutes a valid therapeutic alternative in patients with well differentiated, progressive or non-surgically removable gastro-entero-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors positive for somatostatin receptors. New scenarios are opening up.

“The radiopharmaceutical – remarks Baldari – is a great opportunity for the patient, for the nuclear medicine doctor and for all those who deal with this not so rare pathology, because more diagnoses are made. The role of the nuclear doctor is fundamental at the level diagnostic and therapeutic, so much so that we speak of ‘teragnostics’, given that with the same radiocomposed agents it is possible to carry out both the diagnosis and, using a different emitting capacity, the therapy. It is a unique model “.

But there is more. “In all clinical studies – a drug arrives after validation in trials and registration studies, recalls the expert – it has been shown that with the radiopharmaceutical there is a significant improvement in terms of daily activity, free time, physical and relational activity. which, for a cancer patient, is very important “. This radio-receptor therapy is “personalized – concludes Baldari – a precision medicine that affects the target, the disease, and spares the healthy organs”.

