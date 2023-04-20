New research has revealed that neurodegeneration, or the gradual loss of neuronal function, is one of the key features of Alzheimer’s disease. However, it does not affect all parts of the brain equally.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Science Translational Medicine.

Neurodegeneration: that’s why it doesn’t affect all brain areas equally

One of the first brain regions to show neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease is a part of the hypothalamus called the mamillary body. In a new study, MIT researchers have identified a subset of neurons within this body that are more susceptible to neurodegeneration and hyperactivity. Researchers have also found that this damage leads to memory problems.

The study findings suggest that this region may contribute to some of the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, making it a good target for potential new drugs to treat the disease.

“It is fascinating that only neurons in the lateral mamillary body, not those in the medial mamillary body, become overactive and undergo neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory and senior author. of the study.

In a mouse study, researchers showed they could reverse memory impairment caused by hyperactivity and neurodegeneration in neurons in the mammillary body by treating them with a drug that is now being used to treat epilepsy.

As Alzheimer’s disease progresses, neurodegeneration occurs along with the buildup of beta-amyloid plaques and misfolded Tau proteins, which form tangles in the brain. One question that remains unresolved is whether this neurodegeneration affects indiscriminately or whether certain types of neurons are more susceptible.

“If we could identify specific molecular properties of classes of neurons that are prone to dysfunction and degeneration, then we would have a better understanding of neurodegeneration,” Murdock says. “This is clinically important because we may find ways to therapeutically target these vulnerable populations and potentially delay the onset of cognitive decline.”

In one 2019 study Using a mouse model of Alzheimer's disease, Tsai, Huang and others found that the mammillary bodies, a pair of structures found in the lower left and right hypothalamus, had the highest beta-amyloid density. These bodies are known to be involved in memory, but their exact role in normal memory and Alzheimer's disease is unknown.

To learn more about mammillary body function, the researchers used single-cell RNA sequencing, which can reveal active genes within different cell types in a tissue sample. Using this approach, the researchers identified two major populations of neurons: one in the medial mamillary body and the other in the lateral mamillary body. In lateral neurons, genes related to synaptic activity were highly expressed, and the researchers also found that these neurons had higher spike rates than neurons in the medial mamillary body.

Based on these differences, the researchers wondered whether lateral neurons might be more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease. To explore this question, they studied a mouse model with five genetic mutations linked to early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in humans. The researchers found that these mice showed much more hyperactivity in the neurons of the lateral mamillary body than healthy mice. However, medial mamillary body neurons in healthy mice and the Alzheimer’s model showed no such differences.

The researchers also found that this hyperactivity emerged very early, around two months of age (the equivalent of a young human adult), before amyloid plaques begin to develop. Lateral neurons became even more hyperactive as the mice aged, and these neurons were also more susceptible to neurodegeneration than medial neurons.

“We think the hyperactivity is related to dysfunction in memory circuits and is also related to cellular progression that could lead to neuronal death,” Murdock says.

The mouse model of Alzheimer’s showed impairments in forming new memories, but when the researchers treated the mice with a drug that reduces neuronal hyperactivity, their performance on memory tasks improved significantly. This drug, known as levetiracetam, is used to treat seizures and is also in clinical trials to treat epileptiform activity — hyperexcitability in the cortex, which increases the risk of seizures — in Alzheimer’s patients.

The researchers also studied human brain tissue from the Religious Orders Study/Memory and Aging Project (ROSMAP), a longitudinal study that has tracked memory, motor, and other age-related problems in older people since 1994. Using sequencing of the In single-cell RNA from mamillary body tissue from people with and without Alzheimer's disease, the researchers found two sets of neurons that correspond to the lateral and medial mamillary body neurons they found in mice.

Similar to the mouse studies, the researchers also found signs of hyperactivity in the lateral mammillary bodies of Alzheimer’s tissue samples, including overexpression of genes encoding potassium and sodium channels. In those samples, they also found higher levels of neurodegeneration in the lateral cluster of neurons, compared to the medial cluster.

Other studies in Alzheimer’s patients have found a loss of mammillary body volume early in the disease, along with plaque deposition and synaptic structure disruption. All of these findings suggest that the mammillary body could be a good target for potential drugs that could slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Tsai’s lab is now working to further define how lateral neurons in the mamillary body are connected to other parts of the brain, to understand how it forms memory circuits. The researchers also hope to learn more about which properties of the lateral neurons of the mammillary body make them more vulnerable to neurodegeneration and amyloid deposition.

The term neurodegeneration is a combination of two words: “neuro,” which refers to nerve cells, and “degeneration,” which refers to progressive damage. The term “neurodegeneration” can be applied to several conditions that result in the loss of nerve structure and function.

This deterioration gradually causes a loss of cognitive abilities such as memory and decision making. Neurodegeneration is a key aspect of a large number of diseases that fall under the umbrella of ‘neurodegenerative diseases’. Of these hundreds of different disorders, attention has so far been primarily focused on only a handful, the most prominent of which are Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease. Most of the less publicized diseases have been largely ignored.

All of these conditions lead to progressive brain damage and neurodegeneration. Although all three diseases manifest with different clinical features, the disease processes at the cellular level appear to be similar.

For example, Parkinson’s disease affects the basal ganglia of the brain, depriving it of dopamine. This leads to stiffness, stiffness and tremors in the major muscles of the body, typical features of the disease.

In Alzheimer’s disease, there are deposits of tiny protein plaques that damage different parts of the brain and lead to progressive memory loss. Huntington’s disease is a progressive genetic disorder that affects major muscles in the body leading to severe motor restriction and ultimately death.

Only a very small percentage (less than 5%) of neurodegenerative diseases are caused by genetic mutations. The rest is believed to be caused by:

A buildup of toxic proteins in the brain

A loss of mitochondrial function leading to the creation of neurotoxic molecules

While the cause varies, experts generally agree that the result is the promotion of apoptosis, or programmed cell death, which is the deliberate suicide of the cell in order to protect other nearby neurons from toxic substances.

There are currently no therapies available to treat neurodegeneration. For each of the diseases, the drugs can only relieve the symptoms and help improve the quality of life of the patients. For example, memantine and donepezil can sometimes slow the progression of dementia symptoms in some people with Alzheimer’s disease, and levodopa can increase the level of dopamine in the brain to help relieve some of the core symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

The incidence of these diseases is increasing, but there is a shortage of effective therapies to treat them. The research focuses on the similarities in the neurodegeneration that occurs in each of these three diseases.

By identifying these parallels, the researchers hope to understand the mechanisms of the disease in order to improve their chances of developing new therapies and strategies that can benefit patients suffering from any of the conditions. In addition to this integrated understanding of the neurodegenerative disease process, other key research goals include the following:

Better understanding of the genetics underlying neurodegeneration

Better understanding of the initial symptoms and signs associated with neurodegeneration

Improved tests to identify conditions so they can be detected before excessive neuronal loss occurs