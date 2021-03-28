Monday, March 29, 2021
Neurobiology The variation can be awful – facing difference puts our brains hard as we are alienating new situations

by admin
March 28, 2021
in World
0

Even moral and political disagreements have a nervous basis behind them. Yet we can also choose for ourselves how we face the difference, the researchers point out.

Variation refreshing and easy to find in ordinary everyday life. Few people want to eat even their favorite food three times a day or have the same conversations from day to day.

However, this is not true in social life. Variation can terrify a person even when there are people present who look different or whose behavior or values ​​differ from what the person himself is used to.

