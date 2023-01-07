The concern to revolutionize the world of technology and its applications in health is something that billionaire Elon Musk has sought to solve, who through his company nauralinkaims to create devices capable of curing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

That is why this company led by the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and Solarcity has developed a brain chip which, according to the first advances in the experiments, has the capacity to monitor the neural activity of the encephalic mass.

This has allowed developers to decode these signals into actual movements in electronic devices, which as a result could lead people with paralysis to use cell phones, type on computers, and other actions simply by imagining them.

In accordance with Neuralink, The initial goal of this technology is help people with paralysis to regain their independence through the control of computers and mobile devices.

It may interest you:

Culiacanazo 2.0: Black Hawk, the helicopter gunship used by SEDENA to arrest Ovidio Guzmán

Tremble, Tesla! This is AFEELA, the futuristic electric car from Sony

Astrophysicist Responds: How Long Will It Take Aliens To Communicate?

While the research progresses, Elon Musk’s company has stated that in the future it will be possible to create new brain-computer links, which will allow access to new brain areas that would offer the opportunity to try a wide range of neurological disorders, restore motor function, sensory and finally expand the way we interact with each other.