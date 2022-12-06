Company that has Elon Musk as a partner was denounced for deaths of guinea pigs to accelerate brain chip tests in humans

THE Neuralinka technology company that has businessman Elon Musk as a partner, is being investigated by US authorities for alleged mistreatment of animals during clinical trials, according to the news agency. Reuters🇧🇷

Reports from former employees cite unnecessary deaths and worsening animal suffering with the acceleration demanded by Musk for the start of tests with chips implanted in human brains. The device, according to Neuralink, aims to recover impaired neurological functions in patients, such as paralysis, and deepen the brain’s connections with the virtual world.

The complaint was filed by the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) for violations of Animal Welfare Act (Animal Welfare Act), which regulates the treatment of animals in tests carried out by researchers.

On Thursday (1.Dec.2022), the businessman said he expected the testing phase on people to begin within the next 6 months. The process depends on the approval of the FDA 🇧🇷Food and Drug Administration), a US government agency with a function similar to that of Anvisa (Health Surveillance Agency).

Musk’s conduct in demanding compliance with the steps before the deadline would have led to the death of at least 2 monkeys and 86 pigs due to human error. In all, Neuralink would have killed more than 1,500 animals since 2018, including rats, mice, sheep and other guinea pigs.

The entrepreneur’s threats would include intentionally provoking a “market failure” in the company and requests for employees to imagine themselves with “head bombs” to speed up the process.

Impatience would have been aggravated as other competitors, such as synchronobtained authorization from the FDA to start human trials, while Neuralink failed to obtain the license within the established deadlines.

Despite internal requests from people involved in the project for tests considered to be more traditional, which rely on revision and correction of failures in stages, the company would have chosen to conduct successive attempts without completing other processes and increased the suffering of animals in the laboratories.

Asked about the investigation by the Reutersboth Neuralink and Elon Musk have not commented.

In addition to Neuralink, Musk also divides attention between Tesla, SpaceX and, more recently, Twitter. He has been criticized for driving abrupt changes to the social network with demands to adapt the platform to his vision.

On November 16, the businessman sent a document via email to employees where he said that the next few months of work would require an effort “extremely hardcore”which would require “working long hours at high intensity”. the ultimatum caused a breakout in the company and questioned the capacity to maintain the servers with the reduction in staff.