Neuralink | The value of Elon Musk’s brain implant company is rising rapidly

In May, Elon Musk’s Neuralink received permission from the US authorities to start testing its brain chip on humans. Now the company is estimated to be worth 5 billion dollars.

This is clear from the news agency Reuters’ information on the company’s share trading. Neuralink is a growth company, so its shares are not sold on the public exchange like listed companies, for example.

Just two years ago, the company was valued at less than $2 billion.

Company on May 25 received permission from the US authorities to start testing its brain chip on humans. The purpose of the Neuralink brain implant is to enable a direct connection between the human brain and computers.

In the past, the technology has been tried on monkeys, whose skulls were fitted with a prototype device the size of a coin. Monkeys have been reported to move cursors and play simple games on a computer with the power of thought.

According to Musk, the implant could, among other things, facilitate the use of technology for people with reduced mobility.

“In the beginning, we will be able to help a person who can barely use their muscles to operate their phone faster than a person with working hands,” Musk has said about Neuralink.

Neural too appreciation has increased since human trials were allowed.

The growth company’s shares have been tried to be sold after the end of May, according to an email seen by the news agency Reuters, to investors at a price of $55 per share. At that price, the company’s market value would increase to 7 billion dollars. Reuters does not know if the shares have sold at that price.

According to experts interviewed by Reuters, it will take at least several years before Neuralink’s products can come into commercial use.