Elon Musk’s second Neuralink patient has also managed to control a computer with his thoughts

Elon Musk with Neuralinkits technology that allows a man to give commands to a computer through thought, has reached a new milestone. After the success of the first implant, as reported by Everyeye, the second patient was also able to control the computer cursor with his thoughts in less than 5 minutes from the activation of the chip.

The implant was implanted in a paralyzed man, who preferred to remain anonymous, with a great passion for video games. Thanks to the chip he was able to play Counter Strike 2popular first-person shooter.

Elon Musk He is convinced that in the next few years hundreds of people will be able to obtain greater autonomy thanks to Neuralinkwhose functions will be further implemented. There is also talk of recognizing the will to write by hand. The long-term goal, Musk continued, is to give humans superpowers.