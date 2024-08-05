Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 12:03

Neuralink has implanted a brain chip in a second patient, according to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. The chip aims to restore paralyzed people’s ability to use digital devices through thought.

Earlier this year, the first brain implant was performed by Neuralink. Since then, the patient has been able to post on social media, browse the internet, move the cursors on his laptop, and more.

In a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman, Elon Musk stated that the second individual involved in the scientific initiative has a spinal cord injury similar to that of the first, Noland Arbaugh, who had been paralyzed after a diving accident. According to the billionaire, 400 of the electrodes placed on the second patient are working.

“I don’t want to jinx it, but it looks like the second implant went really well,” Musk said. “It’s working really well.” The date of the second surgery was not revealed, according to the news agency. Reuters.

The South African billionaire says he expects to operate on eight more patients this year.

Arbaugh also said in an interview with the podcast that with the implant, he simply has to think about what he wants to happen on the computer screen for the device to make the thought become reality. This would have given him more independence from his caregivers.

It is important to remember that Neuralink is still testing the brain chip, which is still in the experimental phase. It is no surprise that the implants have been presenting some problems.

In May, for example, it was announced that about 85 percent of the wires connected to Noland Arbaugh’s brain had come loose. The Neuralink team had expected the patient’s brain to form scar tissue around the wires, but that didn’t happen.

The setback hampered Arbaugh’s ability to move the computer cursor with his mind. As a result, human implants were paused.

Now, however, the experiment is being resumed, with the prospect of implanting even more individuals by the end of 2024.