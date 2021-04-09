Neuralink is Elon Musk’s company that focuses on integrating artificial intelligence technology into the human brain. After testing with pigs, which he put to play video games, this Friday he connected a monkey with a brain implant to play Pong, the historic 1972 game. This time, without any mediation: with the mind.

The objective of the project is to develop technology and make advances that help in the event of serious brain damage, as a result of a thrombus, cancer or some congenital injury.

Last year, Musk assured that Neuralink will allow us to listen to music directly in the brain through a chip or control the level of hormones to use them to our advantage. And in February of this year he carried out this project with primates, which he is only now showing on his YouTube channel.

This Friday, the billionaire again shared the benefits that he assures will be achieved with this project: he assured that a person with paralysis will be able to “use a phone with your mind faster than someone using their thumbs“, as he explained on Twitter.

The neuralink monkeys continued to play even after the controls were removed. YouTube photo

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

And he even joked: “Soon our monkey will be on Twitch and Discord”, in relation to the two platforms most used by gamers today.

Soon our monkey will be on twitch & discord haha – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

Currently, and according to Neuralink -and shared Musk-, his implant allowed a 9-year-old macaque to play Pong with his mind, an advance that they shared in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

The concrete, the researchers implanted 2000 electrodes in the motor cortex, in a region that coordinates the movement of the hand and arm, whose movements are recorded and analyzed by an algorithm when you use the joystick of the program.

The primate learned to interact with the computer to get banana puree, which it can take through a kind of metal straw. The researchers used this experiment to analyze the patterns of Neural activity in relation to the various movements of the joystick.

At one point in the investigation, the joystick was disconnected from the PC, yet the monkey continues to play Pong. The company defends that it does it with its mind.

Musk pointed out that in future versions of Neuralink, brain implants will allow people with paraplegia to walk again, by sending signals to motor or sensory neurons.

How Neuralink works

The company wants to connect to the brain using flexible electrodes thinner than a human hair when which calls “threads”. It happens that current BMI devices use rigid electrodes for this work, which can cause damage.

But inserting flexible electrodes is a much more delicate and challenging task, hence the company’s focus on building a “sewing machine” like a robot to get the job done.

The Neuralink structure. AFP photo

Eventually, Neuralink hopes to make the installation process not as invasive as Lasik eye surgery, even eliminating the need for general anesthesia.

Musk has previously said that an automated process similar to Lasik for BMI is needed to overcome the limitations and costs involved in the need to use highly trained neural surgeons.

But this is not yet ready to show, according to Musk.

