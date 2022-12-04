South African billionaire and engineer Elon Musk continues to expand his plans to provide humanity with technology that could change the way we perceive it, since since he founded Neuralink his intent to implant smart chips in the human brain continues to gain strength.

Although this possibility is still years away from being realized, the latest studies carried out by the company on implanting the Neuralink brain chip in pigs and monkeys suggest that in the short term it could bring great benefits to the recovery of people with bodily paralysis, as well as those who suffer from neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

In his first experiments, the Neuralink by Elon Musk He has managed to identify all neural activity and separate those related to movement, or ordering actions.

In this sense, in the monkey experiment, the South African company managed to decode patterns of neural activity and transform them into real movements on a (joystick), this means that a person with paralysis could play video games or use a cell phone just by imagining the movements.

According to Neuralink, his main intention is to give paralyzed people back their digital freedom: communicate more easily through text messages, follow their curiosity on the web, express their creativity through photography and art, and, yes, play video games.

Later the plans of this company are to use this technology as a link in the body to improve the lives of people with neurological disorders and disabilities in other ways. For example, for those with paralysis, Link could also be used to restore physical mobility.

Although there is no specific date for the Neuralink to be used in humans, Elon Musk recently declared that his project is waiting to be authorized by the United States government to advance in the next phase of experimentation and place the first chips. brain in humans.

“I could have a device implanted right now and they wouldn’t even know it.” Musk said during a conference where he presented the advances of Neuralink.

Likewise, the businessman also joked that the first surgery on humans could possibly be carried out in 2023 and he could be the first person to put on the device.