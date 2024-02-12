Neuralink marries Artificial Intelligence. Elon Musk towards building a cyber-hybrid? Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is a Transhumanist





Elon Musk is he moving towards building a cyborg?

Indeed, yes, even if the journalistic terms, sometimes sensationalist, are different from the more considered ones of Science and Technology.

Neuralink was founded in 2016 in Freemont, California and deals with the interactions between ultra technology and the human mind.

“The first product of Neuralink is called Telepathywill allow you to control your phone or computer and through these, many other devices.”

The chip could also be used for medical purposes.

These experiments began in an era before the sensational development of Artificial Intelligence and in light of very recent progress they acquire a completely new dimension, not initially foreseen.

In fact the chip of Musk it constitutes an artificial interface between man and machine and we have been talking about this for a long time but the advent of AI changes the cards on the table because the chip could have, in a not very distant, or rather near future, a robust “injection” of Intelligence Artificial that would allow him to “enhance” a human being from a cognitive point of view.

To understand if up to now the system can control interactions with home automation, with a Tesla, with a program now the interaction could take place directly between Human beings and Artificial Intelligence which is usually found on the Internet.

In some way Musk is preparing a “body” material to Artificial Intelligence, a sort of technological parousia that would bring the human being definitively into the anthropocene, that is, an era centered on its technological development.

His technical-scientific exploits are universally known but there is a still little-known aspect of the US tycoon: he is a Transhumanist. Transhumanism is a philosophy and an international movement that considers Science and Technology as the main allies in humanity to improve it. The first to talk about it in 1957 was the British biologist and geneticist Julian Huxley in the essay “New Bottles for New Wine”.

The term was then taken up and used in the USA by the founder of Transhumanism FM-30 (Fereidoun M. Esfandiary) and later by Max More, transhumanist in the Estropian version. The cultural roots of Transhumanism, also referred to as H+, are in the Enlightenment and positivist philosophy. H+ has – among other things – the objective of defeating aging through advanced research. The biochemist Aubrey de Gray and the founder of Google, Larry Page, deal with this topic.

For those who want to know more on the topic I have written a book: “Transhumanism. A new philosophy for the man of the 21st century” (Armando editor). The little-known point, however, as we were saying, is that Silicon Valley bigwigs, including Larry Page, are transhumanists even if they don't say it openly for reasons of expediency. But the news is that also Elon Muskthe “richest man in the world,” is a Transhumanist.