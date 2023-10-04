With the beginning of the school year, Yandex recorded an increase in demand for summarization, that is, a brief retelling of texts by its generative neural network YandexGPT, as well as for neural network translation. A search engine representative told Izvestia about this.

In September, compared to the same period in August 2023, the share of requests for a summary of encyclopedic articles in the total volume of requests for summarization almost doubled and amounted to almost 20%. The share of retellings of songs and poems increased by 1.7 times, and works of fiction by 1.4 times.

Initially, automatic text processing, including its retelling and translation, is a great help both in work and in education, says Maxim Krongauz, a professor at the Russian State University for the Humanities and the National Research University Higher School of Economics. Both a brief retelling and translation of texts using an appropriate program will certainly save time, he notes.

“People are now very actively exploring different ways to use large language models to automate their routine tasks. Summarization helps to retell the material and find some information. We see that students are quite successfully implementing this tool into their lives,” said Evgeniy Sokolov, head of the department of big data and information retrieval at the Faculty of Computer Science at the National Research University Higher School of Economics.

He gave an example of how students generate letters of recommendation, which they then adjust to suit themselves, or try to use such models in order to more correctly formulate certain thoughts that they want to convey in the text of a coursework, dissertation, report or essay.

“Such neural network options are an excellent tool for making cheat sheets. But if, when writing an ordinary cheat sheet, a schoolchild or student independently studies educational materials, scientific or fiction literature, then when using artificial intelligence this does not happen, the person does not gain new knowledge, does not study,” warned Vladimir Zykov, director of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers .

