Neura Robotics, a pioneer in the field of cognitive robotics, and OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc., a world leader in industrial robotics and automation, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the manufacturing industry by introducing cognitive robots into the industrial automation sector, leveraging the advanced capabilities of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, flexibility and safety.

Unlike traditional industrial robots, Cognitive robots have the ability to learn from their surroundings, make decisions autonomously and adapt to dynamic production scenarios. This opens up new application possibilities, including complex assembly tasks, detailed quality inspections and adaptive material handling processes.

Olivier Welker, President and CEO of OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies Inc. underlines the importance of this partnership: “Neura's cognitive technologies represent for us an extraordinary growth opportunity for industrial robotics. By combining Neura's innovative solutions with OMRON's range of automation products and global reach, we will offer customers new ways to increase the safety, productivity and flexibility of their operations.”

David Reger, founder and visionary of Neura Robotics, says: “Strong partnerships and alliances are key to driving growth. The strategic relationship between OMRON and Neura Robotics represents an important milestone in the history of industrial automation and brings us significantly closer to the goal of revolutionizing the global robotics market. By combining our sensor and AI technologies and expertise in one definitive platform approach, we will shape the future of the manufacturing industry and set new standards.”

Beyond technological advancement, the partnership between OMRON Robotics and Safety Technologies and Neura Robotics is driven by a shared vision. OMRON, whose commitment is to bring about change and contribute to a better society, is aligned with the mission of Neura, which is committed to offering service through cutting-edge robotic technologies. This harmony strengthens the foundation of the partnership, pushing both companies towards the common goal of shaping the future of the manufacturing industry.