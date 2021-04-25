The Neuquén government led by Omar Gutiérrez offered ATE a 53% increase On the basic, an offer that reaches the Self-convened Health Workers who have been picketing for 19 days in different parts of the province. The agreement will be for one year.

Besides the government will pay a bonus of 40 thousand pesos intended for clothing. The workers will also receive another bonus from the national government consisting of three installments of 6,500 pesos.

In addition, workers in irregular situations will go to the plant.

Health workers demanded an increase of 40%, and those of ATE one of 45%. But the Gutiérrez government wanted to end the conflict that has been picketing for 19 days this Sunday and decided to put on the table a figure that exceeds all expectations, he told Clarion a high provincial source.

The Neuquén government offer seeks to unblock a conflict that has been going on for almost 20 days. Photo: Alfredo Leiva

Consulted by this newspaper the workers who are on the route were shown surprised and optimistic to be able to return home after almost 20 days of sleeping on the roads.

“It is practically a fact that this will be acceptedIt remains to be seen what happens with the complaints and with the summaries of some workers, but it is a very good offer, “said the source.

“The new proposal finally increases 53.1 percent to the basic for the entire period included in the agreement, which would run until March 2022. The government is preparing a financing bill to obtain the resources,” the government statement said. .

“The general agreement is until March 2022. In May, the first tranche of the increase will be paid for the Health sector. The sector will also receive three 6,500-peso bonds announced by the national government, “he continues.

“Likewise, an additional 40 thousand pesos will be paid for work clothes in two payments from May / June in accordance with the provisions of collective labor agreements, including the Health sector,” he indicates.

“Faced with the second wave of Covid-19, eventual Health and Social Development workers will be moved to permanent staff progressively,” he adds.

DD