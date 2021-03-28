The Neuquén city of Plottier She has been mobilized since Saturday night before the disappearance of a 3-year-old boy in a field dedicated to motocross.

Is about Santiago Galdeano, Cousin of Ezekiel Centurion, a goalkeeper who belongs to River and who is currently on loan from Estudiantes de Caseros, a team in the second category of Argentine soccer.

Galdeano was last seen around 8pm on Saturday at the Pollo Mark Motocross Circuit. He had an orange beanie, a white T-shirt (with a jeep in front), camouflaged pants and blue sneakers.

This is how Santiago Galdeano was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

“The police believe that it is probable that he fell asleep because he usually takes a nap and today he had not. Or someone took it away, ”said his mother, Virginia Rais. And I add: “So many things can happen to you to a child of that age, it is a big place ”.

Another hypothesis is that he has become disoriented, which would have caused him to get lost in the area. The little boy was with his 12-year-old brother and father in a competition on the motocross field.

“Given the concern generated by the disappearance of little Santi, we want to inform that the Police of the province, with all its areas of investigation, are working in the place,” they said from the municipality.

The search, which covers nearby irrigation canals, includes a night drone, the canine division, Civil Defense personnel and neighbors on horseback and on foot. On the Neuquén-Cipolletti highway bridge, the police ordered the control of each vehicle that circulates. It is also controlled on Route 7, an ex-toll zone in Centenario, according to local media.