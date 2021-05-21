Amid a significant increase in coronavirus cases resulting from the second wave, a doctor at the Heller Hospital in Neuquén, who is completely collapsed and with patients hospitalized in the corridors, received the indication of letting a 56-year-old man die, but they managed to save his life.

“By the code of bioethics they told us that if we could not support a patient, let him die: we had a man who was drowning because he could not breathe and they had given us the order to let him die because there was no chance, “explained Dr. Luciana Ortiz in an interview with the Neuquén journalist Alejandro Contreras.

However, he said that they managed to save his life: “Between death and us, it is a little better us. And we supported it as best we could.”

“Health personnel are being sent to kill the people of Neuquén and I don’t want to be a part of it. We need a therapist please come to help us, “he lamented.

Ortiz had published this Wednesday on his social networks a photo that showed two patients interned in the corridors of the guards and went viral immediately.

Patients with oxygen in the corridors of the Heller hospital in Neuquén.

Even the director of the hospital, Víctor Noli, had to go out to clarify that both patients “were moved to another place, a little more appropriate”, and that they remained in the corridor by the unavailability in the hospitalization sector and in other hospitals in the city.

“Quietly it may happen that in the current rate of infections we have to occupy unpublished places to continue assisting patients, “he warned.

This Thursday, the Neuquén Ministry of Health notified 1,097 new cases and 15 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, while it reported that the health system has a 100% occupancy percentage.

“The situation reached the maximum occupancy in the capacity of ICU beds (Intensive Care Units) in the province, both in the public and private sectors “, although they clarified that” said percentage of occupancy varies daily and even within the same day, given the modification in the state of health of the interned persons “.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 50 year old man he died in Rincón de los Sauces for not getting a bed in time to be treated.

He was an oil worker who had pre-existing conditions and he died while being transferred to a city in Río Negro, 235 kilometers from Neuquén.

DB