Florian Neuhaus allegedly has an exit clause and could Borussia Monchengladbach already left this year. But there are also reasons why this does not have to happen – regardless of a possible clause.
Florian Neuhaus is currently perhaps the most noticeable and sought-after player at Borussia Mönchengladbach and is hunted by numerous top clubs. As the Sports picture reported, the two Milanese clubs are just as interested as Real Madrid and, what has been known for a long time, FC Bayern. In addition, according to the magazine, Neuhaus has an exit clause over 40 million euros, which, however, could also be flexible according to other information.
At the moment it just seems to be about which top club the midfielder is switching to and how much the transfer fee will be. It would somehow be the next logical step: Neuhaus gradually improved his development until he played in the Gladbach Champions League and was appointed to the national team. Not much more is possible with the foals, titles are more likely to be won elsewhere.
Nevertheless, there are also good reasons why the 23-year-old could stay in the Lower Rhine for at least another year. Let’s stay with the subject of transfer fees for the time being: Even if there is no release clause or it does not apply, a club would probably still have to invest somewhere towards 40 million euros. With most clubs, money is scarce these days and such an investment is unlikely.
Even with Bayern, to whom a move from Neuhaus seems most likely, this is certainly not a given this year. Above all not because there are bigger construction sites in the squad than the central midfield: David Alaba is about to take off and Jerome Boateng’s time is coming to an end, Bayern need central defenders. Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig is just as expensive as Neuhaus. Priorities may need to be set here.
But Gladbach itself also has arguments to keep Neuhaus on the Lower Rhine for the time being. It almost goes without saying that the now three-time national player is an undisputed regular player: He was only absent from the starting line-up once and that was at the cup game in Elversberg. He worked hard for that over the past year after the first half series of 2019/20 did not go so well.
But under coach Marco Rose, Neuhaus made another giant leap: Ball safety and passing play have always been among his strengths, but now he’s also an excellent ball conqueror. Weaknesses on the defensive used to cost him a few missions. In addition, he has developed further in attack and has become much more dangerous, not least thanks to his strong shooting technique, which he also showed in the winning goal against Bayern.
“Even before he took office here in Mönchengladbach, I said that Marco Rose could make me a more complete player as a coach. And that’s exactly what happened,” Neuhaus said a few months ago in an interview with ran. Perhaps another year under Rose, in which he played permanently and had responsibility, would make him even better. If Gladbach makes it back into the Champions League, even more. He would certainly have a different role at Bayern.
In the end, Neuhaus has to decide for himself what he wants. The foals will keep their feet still, because the contract runs until 2024, so there is no need to sell Neuhaus now. That also speaks in favor of staying. Neuhaus will still be worth 40 million euros in 2022 – or even more.
Leave a Reply