Berlin (dpa)

Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain of the German national team, as well as Swiss President Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA), affirmed that it would not be a bad idea to assume the position of a woman as president of the German Football Association.

Several women have been selected as potential candidates, such as Bibliana Steinhaus-Vip, who was a former referee, as well as Katia Krause, a former Germany national team player and member of the Board of Directors of Hamburg FC, who is also the managing director of a sports marketing agency.

The issue gained momentum amid the DFB leadership crisis, which saw the resignation of Fritz Keeler, president of the federation, and his followers, and an initiative led by nine women, including Krause, calling for better female representation in German football.

In response to a question about his opinion of Steinhaus-Vippe for the presidency of the federation, Neuer told the German newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” today: I think we are open to that and that the German Football Association is ready for a woman to occupy this position.

Neuer added: This is not a bad idea, I can imagine. Christian Streich, coach of Freiburg, also called for a woman to be given the opportunity to fill the job, while Infantino told reporters after the FIFA General Assembly meeting «Friday»: The German Football Association needs a strong president, and perhaps a president of the Football Association, and why not, this would be a good idea as well.