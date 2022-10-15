Berlin (AFP)

International goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will miss the expected match for his team Bayern Munich with its guest Freiburg today, in the German Football League, due to his continuing problems in his shoulder, according to what his coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed.

Nagelsmann, who will miss his captain for the second time in a row, said: Manuel will not play, he is still in pain, and I hope to return next week, “in the second round of the cup competition against Augsburg.”

He continued about his goalkeeper, who is preparing to represent Germany again at the World Cup that begins next month in Qatar: It’s annoying, but we can’t do anything.

Neuer had missed his team’s 4-2 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League midweek, due to a shoulder injury, but he played every minute of his team in the domestic league this season.

Nagelsmann confirmed that Neuer’s 36-year-old replacement will again be Sven Ulreich.

Bayern, champions in the league for the last ten seasons, are under pressure after winning only once in their last six league matches, to occupy fourth place, four points behind leaders Union Berlin and two points from second-placed Freiburg.

It is not about Union Berlin or Freiburg, said Nagelsmann, but about us if we want to be where we want to be.

Bayern’s worst start in 12 years raised pressure on coach Nagelsmann, who was criticized last season, after exiting the Champions League quarter-final against Villarreal.

But Bavarian club chief executive Oliver Kahn supported the 35-year-old, saying there were “no doubts” about his ability and the quality of his work.